Do You Want Eve Pregnant in ‘Stellar Blade’? This Mod Lets You Do That

Did you purchase Stellar Blade last month, play through the game on PC, and think, “This is fun. But what if Eve was pregnant?” Well, an intrepid modder at Nexus Mods has given fans the opportunity to enjoy the game with everyone’s favorite female protagonist knocked up. That’s right: Get ready for the “Pregnant Eve” mod, now with over 69,000 downloads. Nice.

“Pregnant Eve” is a free mod created by Aquawind, featuring 60 outfits that depict Stellar Blade‘s main character looking rather fertile. The add-on includes pregnant bellies for everything from Eve’s Air Ace outfit to the “YoRHa Unofficial Ceremonial Attire.” To be clear, Pregnant Eve doesn’t just give Stellar Blade‘s protagonist a minor baby bump. We’re talking a big, round stomach, one so taut that Eve probably shouldn’t be doing any fighting at all. See for yourself below.

Screenshot: Aquawind

Yeah, no kidding. That’s what I call pregnant Eve.

Oh wow. ‘Pregnant Eve’ was released before ‘Stellar Blade’ launched on Steam

Aquawind’s Pregnant Eve mod has existed since June 5th, meaning it predates the full launch of Stellar Blade on PC. The game originally received a demo on May 30th. Since early June, Aquawind has kept Pregnant Eve in active, erm, conception. The latest update for the mod comes from today, July 17th, at 12:19 AM EST. “Mother Sphere never expected this,” Aquawind teases on the mod’s profile.

I’m particularly amused by the Twitter user who shared the pregnant Eve mod and tried to turn it into a culture war issue around “the group always triggered most by attractive women” who supposedly “realize this Eve is yet another thing they can’t be.” Get the woke out of pregnancy? Oh, okay. It’s not like this Stellar Blade mod is intended to be kinky in nature.

You don't understand the beauty of this particular Stellar Blade mod so I'll sum it up : Think of the group always triggered most by attractive women & realize this Eve is yet another thing they can't be. Understand? Pregnant. Eve. Step. on Doro. pic.twitter.com/D5XQyBZVhb — Cyael (@Cyael) June 13, 2025

As of this article’s publication, Pregnant Eve has received over 146,138 views across 69,242 downloads, snagging a whopping 565 endorsements from players. The mod remains the 28th most downloaded Stellar Blade mod across Nexus Mods as well as the 20th most popular NSFW mod available for the game. Developer Aquawind currently plans on keeping pregnancy modifications to the game’s vanilla outfits, with only one pregnancy size planned. That said, the mod creator is “looking for a way to allow for the player to control the size from in game.” So, it’s possible that, in due time, Eve could have a greater range in her pregnant appearance.

Until then, Stellar Blade fans have dozens upon dozens of outfits to choose from to make Eve look like she’s expecting. You can download Pregnant Eve for free, although you’ll need a Nexus Mods account, given the upload is labeled as “adult content.” Otherwise, Stellar Blade is available on Steam for $59.99 now.