This VTuber Reminded Me to Stop Getting Pregnant. Like, Right Now

Dear reader, are you having trouble remembering to stop getting pregnant? Personally, I’m good. I can’t get pregnant, and there’s a low (but statistically non-zero) chance I could get someone else pregnant. But you? You might want to take a page from everyone’s favorite freaky ghost VTuber. A viral moment from a six-month-old stream is reminding VTuber fans to “stop pregnancy,” something that everyone should listen to… even if VTuber fans have an unfair reputation for not getting anyone pregnant. Not even themselves.

Freak Fantôme strikes again

Ghost VTuber Mint Fantôme floated onto VICE’s radar earlier this summer after Twitter’s VTuber fans shared a viral clip of her getting excited over footprints in a video game. At the time, she became increasingly excited over the idea that a barefoot woman had left the impression of her nice, wide soles in the sand at a beach. Maid Mint was disappointed to find the feet in question were from a man, not a woman. And Twitter seemed to relate to her reaction all too well.

Videos by VICE

Now, less than two weeks later, Mint Fantôme has once again turned heads in our newsroom. The day before 4th of July weekend, VTuber fan @Its_Kiyoomi went viral for sharing an all-time Freak Fantôme moment: Urging her viewers to stop getting pregnant.

“Stop getting pregnant! Stop!!” Mint shouts in the clip, seemingly straining her voice. “Stop pregnancy! Stop getting pregnant. Stop getting pregnant right now!!”

You might recognize the name “@Its_Kiyoomi” if you read our last piece on Mint. Yes, this is the exact same Twitter user who reshared the Mint Fantôme feet clip in June. As of this article’s publication, June’s feet tweet has seen over 1,900 retweets and 22,000 likes.

This is the second time Mint Fantôme went viral for reminding VTuber fans to stop getting pregnant

For the record, I expect Mint’s “stop getting pregnant!” moment to gain similar traction on Twitter. At the time of this article’s publication, Maid Mint’s pregnancy crashout has earned over 8,200 likes on Twitter, along with approximately 600 retweets. For some reason, over 1,300 Twitter users bookmarked the clip. Perhaps they, too, need Mint to remind them to stop getting pregnant? Or maybe they need to remind themselves to stop getting others pregnant? Who knows. Just in case I slip up, I’ll make sure to put Freak Fantôme’s urgent reminder as my phone’s ringtone.

Screenshot: Mint Fantôme

To be clear, this isn’t the first time Mint’s “stop getting pregnant!” clip shot through the English VTubing community. The procreation-oriented crashout was originally snagged from a Bloons TD 6 stream in late December, when Mint Fantôme received a Super Chat where a viewer asked, “Permission to get another wisp pregnant?” Mint strongly denied the request, and clipper Minty Sweat snagged the moment on YouTube, collecting well over 59,000 views over the past six months.

Mint’s viral crashout is humorous in its own right. But the editing of the clip itself, perfectly pulled out of context? The clipping makes Maid Mint’s reaction even more hilarious. It’s just another example of the enormous role that clippers play in VTubers’ visibility, providing vital marketing for VTubers by capturing their funniest moments. Or, in this case, their most urgent reminders.

Follow Maid Mint Fantôme on YouTube if you aren’t already.