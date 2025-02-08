Does Flossing Actually Reduce Your Risk of Stroke?

We’ve all had that moment when we’re at the dentist for a cleaning and the hygienist berates us for not flossing. Well, maybe they’re looking out for more than just our back molars.

A study called Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) that was presented at this year’s American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference found that performing the simple task that we all overlook actually can lower our risk of having a stroke. In fact, the research discovered that simply doing so once a week can lower the likelihood of a stroke by 22 percent.

Researchers looked at oral diseases, which plagued about 3.5 billion people in 2022 alone, and which oral hygiene behavior had the most correlation with stroke prevention. 6,000 people took part in the questionnaire. It included questions about blood pressure, diabetes, body mass index, and of course, flossing patterns.

This took place over 25 years, so yeah, a lot of work went into this report.

Does Flossing Reduce Your Risk of Stroke?

In that span, 434 participants had strokes, and 1,291 experienced AFib. Researchers were surprised that regular flossing had a 22 percent lesser risk of a stroke while lowering the risk of cardioembolic stroke by 44 percent.

The lead author of the study, Sen, M.D., M. S., M.P.H, chair of the Department of Neurology, Prisma Health Richland Hospital, described these behaviors as being beneficial to inflammation and artery hardening.

“Many people have expressed that dental care is costly,” Sen said per Sci Tech Daily. “Flossing is a healthy habit that is easy to adopt, affordable, and accessible everywhere.”

There are always new studies coming out each week, so sometimes we overlook the findings. This one, though, definitely sticks out to me, especially since it has been going on since 1987.

Now let me get out of here and run to Target to buy some floss. You should too!