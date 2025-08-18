Does Minimalism Actually Make You Happier?

Minimalism always promised clarity, purpose, and maybe a better skincare routine. But according to researchers in New Zealand, the real secret to feeling good isn’t having less—it’s giving more.

In a survey of over 1,600 people, scientists at the University of Otago found that the people who reported the highest levels of happiness weren’t the ones with capsule wardrobes or pantry bins. They were the ones who shared. Not posts or platitudes, but actual stuff—skills, food, time, labor. You know, community.

Videos by VICE

They called it “beneficence,” which sounds fancy, but it basically means being the kind of person who drops off soup, swaps tools, or helps someone build a chicken coop just because. That one factor had a stronger connection to well-being than owning less, being frugal, or growing your own tomatoes.

“It’s really the giving part that makes the biggest difference,” said co-author Dr. Ronald Fischer in an interview with StudyFinds.

People Swear Minimalism Makes You Happier—Here’s the Reality

It makes sense. Cutting back on junk helps, but it won’t make you feel seen. Fixing a broken toaster feels good, but showing your neighbor how to fix theirs feels even better. And this wasn’t just a universal mood lift—women in the study reported even stronger boosts in well-being than men.

The people who gained the most from simple living weren’t hermits on a hill. They were regular folks investing in their neighborhoods. Farmers’ markets, lending libraries, community gardens—these were the real drivers of satisfaction, not alphabetized spice racks or anxiety-inducing chore charts.

The study didn’t prove cause and effect, and it wasn’t about forced frugality. This was about people choosing simplicity, not scraping by. And those who did said they felt more satisfied in their communities, more accomplished, and just generally better off—even if their closets weren’t Instagram-ready.

Maybe you don’t need to go off-grid or stop washing your hair. Maybe you just need to say hi to the guy down the hall.

Minimalism isn’t always about fewer things. Sometimes it’s about more chairs around the table.