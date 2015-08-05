Don’t Call It a Crumpet

Disregard what we wrote above, if you’re roused with anger. Do call it a crumpet, especially if you’re of the British persuasion and that happens to be what you truly believe. Because we know that—like French fries and American football—sometimes things are given country-specific names that cause the citizens of said nations to shake their heads.

Christ, a crumpet by any other name can still have all the nooks, crannies, and fluffiness you’d come to expect. It’s just a matter of semantics.

Well, here’s the debate, which has raged on seemingly forever at this point. Crumpets and English muffins clearly share some rather important attributes: they’re both hockey-puck-sized, round, spongy biscuity things with zillions of tiny caverns on their insides that make for highly effective butter absorption, and they’re both cooked in a griddle or frying pan.

The differences are a little less clear. Crumpets are made with baking soda instead of yeast… almost always. English muffins don’t have milk in them—usually—whereas crumpets do. And English muffins are served in halves, whereas crumpets are served whole. You know, most of the time.

But even if the debate can’t be firmly settled this instance, we can definitely enjoy a lovely, fluffy breakfast roll on either side of the pond, can’t we?

It may be located in Manhattan Beach, California, miles and miles from England, but Love & Salt‘s English muffins are worth the journey, even if you’re the crumpet type. Topped with fleur de sel, cultured butter, and fried rosemary, they’re the golden breakfast treats of our dreams. Even better, make them tomorrow morning, and you can call them whatever you’d like.