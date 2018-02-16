Drake’s “God’s Plan” Video Finds the 6 God Feeling Generous

After all of those extremely hype Instagram teasers and charity photo-ops, Drake’s video for “God’s Plan” has at last arrived. Directed by Toronto’s very own Karena Evans (the protegé of the legendary Director X) and Jordan Oram and filmed in Miami, the clip does indeed feature every single one of those giant cheques and group singalongs that Drake previously shared, along with the note that all the money that went towards this video was given away to the community.

I also appreciate that Drake not only still visibly has that diamond in his tooth but that he’s still taking care of it properly. Watch the “God’s Plan” video above.

Videos by VICE

Phil is on Twitter.

