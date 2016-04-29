Here’s Drake’s Full Interview with Zane Lowe

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 28, 2016 at 9:04pm PDT



Welp, Drake has finally released his long awaited fifth record VIEWS. We’re still digesting it, because, ya know, it just fucking released, but in the meantime, the Boy has given an interview to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, explaining his process and what went into making the record.

Drake gives the concept behind the record and how it relates to Toronto (via Fader).

Videos by VICE

“The album is based around the change of the season in our city. It starts around in wintertime. Starts with “Keep The Family Close.” Winter to summer and back to winter again. It’s just to show you the two extreme moods that we have. We love our summers but we also make our winters work. You start to value your days a lot more when most people won’t go outside type of thing. It creates a different person. I thought it was important to make the album here during the winter.”

Later on in the interview, he reveals there was supposed to be a long form collaboration with Kanye West.

“We’ll just sit and collaborate. We have a few things.You never know, he’ll call me tonight and say, ‘”I’m putting these two songs out tonight.” He’s one of my favorite people period, in the world. I love ‘Ye. He’s a really good guy. I grew up with him as a role model. Always given him credit that’s why we’re here right now. It’s amazing to be his friend. We can link each other and discuss anything. Feeling a way on this or just leisure talk, we have a great relationship. I hope we get more music out. We were supposed to do a mixtape together, an album together.”

He also goes in depth about his feelings towards, and relationships with The Weeknd.

“At the end of the day, that’s my guy. We’re from the same city. We grew up with the same goal trying to do this. A lot of the time we spent trying to do this together. We spent real time. We put in real work together. I’m proud of his success. We both had our moments where we both felt a way and went a little left. I have nothing but love for everyone over there.”

Near the end of the interview he sums up his feelings towards Young Money, and his current situation with Nicki Minaj.

“I’m just a person who is grateful for all the names you mentioned. It’s tough to watch. I have a mutual respect for both guys and pray every day that it gets worked out, that we’ll find an amicable place.”



“I don’t really talk to Nicki. [She’s] another person I have a lot of love for, a lot of respect to her and the past and what we built. I understand what love is and I understand a personal situation. She dealt with me how I would expect her to—with class. I would do the same you know. There were times I was sitting there, waiting to see, you know, how deep is your love? I have respect for Nicki but unfortunately we haven’t spoken.”

We’ve embedded the interview below for your listening pleasure, and then you can listen to the record right here. It’s VIEWS SZN, baby. Get your thinkpiece hat on, grab your phone, and let’s send some goddamn tweets.

Stream Zane Lowe’s interview with Drake on Apple Music’s Beats 1 below.