PREMIERE: Ducktails Fall Even Deeper Into the Dream-Pop Rabbit Hole on New LP ‘St. Catherine’

New Jersey’s Ducktails originally came on the scene as the solo project of Matt Mondanile from Real Estate, since growing to have a life of its own. Though the band takes some traits from Real Estate, namely sunny and dreamy guitar-driven pop, the new LP St. Catherine takes notes from psychedelia and heads further down the dream pop rabbit hole than Atlas ever did. Fans of Woodsist material, Real Estate’s associated projects, and reflective and jangly guitar pop in general will eat this up.

Order your copy of the new LP here via Domino ahead of it’s July 24 release date, or just wait and grab yours at the merch table during their North American jaunt. Dates are below.

Ducktails Tour Dates:

07-24 Los Angeles, CA – The Getty Center ^

07-31 Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle ^

08-01 Cleveland, OH – Euclid Tavern ^

08-02 Bloomington, IN – The Bishop ^

08-03 Chicago, IL – Schuba’s ^

08-04 Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch ^

08-05 Toronto, Ontario – Garrison ^

08-06 Montreal, Quebec – Casa del Popolo ^

08-07 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom ^

08-09 Boston, MA – Great Scott ^

08-26 Davis, CA – Sophia’s Thai Kitchen *

08-28 Seattle, WA – Barboza *

08-29 Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club *

08-30 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios *

09-01 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *

09-02 Santa Cruz, CA – The Crepe Place *

09-04 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo *

09-06 San Diego, CA – The Casbah *

^ with Itasca

* with Regal Degal