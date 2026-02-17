Resident Evil Requiem Pre-Order Bonus Revealed – Release Date & Deluxe Edition Details

The Resident Evil Requiem release date is just days away, and players can still get pre-order bonus items. Here is everything included in the RE9 Deluxe Edition and when the new Capcom game launches in each region.

Screenshot: Capcom

The Resident Evil Requiem release date is set for Friday, February 27, 2026. Unlike previous games in the franchise, however, RE9 is going to launch on four major platforms on the same day, including Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game will also release with a Standard and Deluxe Edition.

Based on previous Resident Evil games, RE9 should be released worldwide starting at 9PM PT / 12:00 AM ET. Because of time zones, North American players on Pacific Coast will technically get Requiem on February 26. Finally, Nintendo Switch 2 and sometimes push their release dates to the next morning.

Screenshot: Capcom

For this article, we are going to base the release times in the table below on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S editions and PC via Steam.

Resident Evil Requiem Release Times (Per Region)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 9:00 PM February 26 North America (ET) 12:00 AM February 27 United Kingdom (GMT) 5:00 AM February 27 Europe (CET) 6:00 AM February 27 Japan (JST) 2:00 PM February 27 Brazil (BRT) 2:00 AM February 27 Australia (AEDT)* 4:00 PM February 27

Resident Evil Requiem Pre-Order Bonus Explained

Screenshot: Capcom

I know, this is a bit confusing at first. However, Resident Evil Requiem only has one pre-order bonus item: Grace Ashcroft’s Apocalypse Costume. Yes, this applies to both editions of RE9 (Standard and Deluxe). However, the Deluxe Edition also has a bunch of extra goodies that can be obtained after launch.

To help you keep track of all the items being offered as rewards, we are going to break them down based on the edition of the game in the list below:

Resident Evil Requiem Pre-Order Bonus (Standard, Deluxe)

Grace’s Costume: Apocalypse

Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Items

Grace’s Costume: Dimitrescu

Dimitrescu Grace’s Costume: Film Noir

Film Noir Leon’s Costume: RE4

RE4 Leon’s Costume: Apocalypse

Apocalypse Leon’s Costume: Film Noir

Film Noir Screen Filter: Apocalypse

Apocalypse Screen Filter: Film Noir

Film Noir Four weapon skins including S&S M232 Weapon Skin: Apocalypse

Apocalypse Mr. Raccoon Charm

DSO Emblem Charm

Audio Pack: Raccoon City Classic

Raccoon City Classic Files: Letters from 1998

Screenshot: Capcom

To be clear, the Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition items listed above are not technically pre-order bonus items. You can get everything post-launch, or anytime really. As we mentioned earlier, the only RE9 pre-order bonus item is Grace Ashcroft’s Apocalypse costume.

You can get the Apocalypse skin with either Resident Evil Requiem edition as long as you purchase the game before the February 27, 2026 launch date. It’s unclear whether the costume will be made available again in the future, so you should make sure to pre-order the game if you specifically want it.