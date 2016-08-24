PREMIERE: Dulvitund’s New ‘Huldar Slóðir’ EP Is an Icy Blast of Gloomy Dark Ambient

Iceland’s black metal scene gets a lot of shine these days (we’re more than a little obsessed). However, there’s still plenty on offer for those who delight in the darker corners of recorded music, but crave a bit more ambiance in their horror. Enter Dulvitund.

Dulvitund is a one person project, as these sorts of things are wont to be, and is the brainchild of Þórir Óskar Björnsson. I saw him (them?) play at this year’s Eistnaflug festival (accompanied on vocals by Abominor’s Alfreð Þór, a frequent collaborator), and was utterly entranced; the stark, minimal loops and shivering melodic touches somehow felt far darker than most of the ourgith metal bands I’d seen that day. That same eerie prowess burns bright on the project’s latest EP, Huldar Slóðir, which precedes an upcoming 2017 full-length and is streaming below in its entirety.

Out August 26 via Dissasociated Records, the three-song effort is wholly insurtmental, and exhibits hints of retro synthwave’s slick, 80s-styled sheen while still plumbing the depths of dark ambient. Dive in.

