‘Dune Awakening’ Latest Patch Is Supposed to Fix Vehicle Interactions, but It’s Doing the Complete Opposite

Usually, a patch leads to a bit of relief. A squashing of an annoying bug or game-breaking glitch. Sometimes, though, it spells disaster. That’s what appears to be the case for players in Dune Awakening right now, as a July 2 patch meant to, among many other things, “improve interactions with vehicles” is seemingly doing anything but.

‘Dune Awakening’ patch 1.1.10.00 fixes some bugs, and introduces others

Dune Awakening patch 1.1.10.00 was released on July 2, with many of its highlights featuring quality-of-life improvements and the removal of exploits. My favorite change? Allowing you to list items directly from your Ornithopter into the Exchange. Finally, I can sell these unbearably heavy stacks of Cobalt Paste in larger quantities.

Under the ‘Vehicles’ subsection of the patch notes, a bullet point reads, “Improved interaction with vehicles. It should now be easier to enter them from different angles.” If you’ve ever caught yourself clambering up the side of your vehicles while running for dear life from Shai Halud, you know just how important this change is. At least, if it were working as intended.

One user on the Dune Awakening subreddit seems to be experiencing an unfortunate side-effect of the latest patch.

“Got to experience the new ‘improved interaction with vehicles’ feature from the 1.1.10 patch that released earlier this morning. RIP my friend’s first ornithopter,” writes u/MaxwellJones117

It’s not the only issue players are experiencing with their vehicles, however. Several other Reddit posts indicate a bug causing items in their vehicle’s inventory to vanish. Often, the inventory shows “full”, and yet, no items are appearing. Suggesting that their belongings are technically “inside”, but perhaps lost in some sort of Arrakis-style limbo. Who knows, maybe they’re huffing too much spice.

“Has anyone else been experiencing an annoying bug where you get the ‘backpack full’ notification, despite not being full and it looks like harvested materials are not showing in your backpack?” writes u/Padawan_Trauma66.

Another user responds, “Bugged!! I lost all my omni inventory lol”.

These issues follow a wave of new griefing methods both PvE and PvP players are experiencing in Dune Awakening, where hostile players are using their Ornithopters to bump other players toward the ground until being pinned in the sand. Having angered the sand worm, the hostile player makes a last-minute escape, leaving the victim and their vehicle as fresh worm food. Players are reporting being griefed both in the Deep Desert and Hagga Basin. This, ironically, comes directly after recent changes made to help PvE players have more of a fighting chance in the wild.

We are aware of a few lingering issues since the release of the 1.1.10.0 patch. These include further issues with vehicle inventories displaying invisible or broken items and connectivity issues when loading screens other than the Hagga Basin screen.



We are currently focusing… — Dune: Awakening (@DuneAwakening) July 3, 2025

Funcom is aware of the missing inventory issue, as stated in a recent post on X (Twitter). However, they have yet to address players why players are uncontrollably climbing all over their Ornithopters in dire moments, or if they plan to adjust how vehicle collision works with other players.

Until then, well, best to assume that you’re never safe on Arrakis.