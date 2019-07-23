We Ask Duterte’s Critics Why He Remains Popular

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivered his fourth State of the Nation (SONA) address on July 22, marking his third year in office. Nationwide, protesters gathered to air out grievances and oppose his administration, a counter-demonstration held simultaneously with the president’s speech every year known locally as the United People’s SONA. Around 5,000 people peacefully took to the streets in Metro Manila, according to police estimates.

Marine themes dominated this year’s protests, as sea creatures and boats featured heavily in signs and protest art, referencing recent issues with China in the West Philippine Sea. Duterte has faced criticism for his allegedly “soft approach” towards China’s illegal activities in Philippine’s territorial waters.

Signs shaped as a coral, a clam, and a starfish say: “The Philippines is ours!” and “China, go away!”

The public’s recent dissatisfaction with Duterte’s handling of the West Philippine Sea has inspired many marine-related signs.

Ending the drug war was also a major call-to-action in the protests. However, Duterte doubled down, saying the Philippines still had a long way to go in fighting illegal drugs. While official numbers peg the number of deaths so far at 6,600, the Commission on Human Rights puts estimates closer to 27,000 deaths.

Protesters hold up photos of previous drug war victims.

Flags from various organizations are hoisted up while an effigy of President Duterte burns away

Despite all this, Duterte passed the halfway point of his presidency with an apparent boost in approval ratings—just two percentage points away from his highest mark.

We asked a few of his critics, people from various city sectors, why they came to protest and what accounts for his enduring popularity.

Mae Paner a.k.a Juana Change

Why are you protesting?

I’ve been here since the president’s first SONA. I’m here to express the real state of the nation as opposed to the lies that the president will be blurting. I’m an artist and it has always been in me to do what I think is best for the country in a way that is creative. I have on my back a shark with Duterte’s face and a body wrapped in China’s flag, and it’s trying to bite me, the [Filipino] fisherman. If you creatively protest, I think people see your message clearly and is actually amplified. When you’re more creative, you go straight to the heart of the person you’re trying to address.

Why do you think Duterte has remained popular?

I think there are people that continue to believe that Duterte’s misogynistic, fascist, killer-like qualities are something to be emulated. Even I am perplexed at why, in spite of his human rights violations, his approval ratings keep going up. I think that is something I myself—if it’s true—need to understand and creatively address. Because I can only think that there is a shadow of a Duterte in each and every person who still feels that what he’s doing is okay.

Bong dela Torre, 350.org

Why are you protesting?

In the midst of all this, there is still hope. But we need to accept that before change, there are a number of things that must die. For me, as an environmentalist, greed and corruption are rooted in the lack of respect for nature. People have forgotten that man is air, man is the ocean, man is fire. That’s the disconnect. So, for me, the mask of death (represented by the face paint) is a reminder to respect life.

Why do you think Duterte has remained popular?

People are looking for meaning, they’re looking for symbols of stability in the midst of chaos. Unfortunately, a lot of us are looking for a strongman rule. Not just in the Philippines, not just in America. It’s a worldwide phenomenon, this swing towards the strongman rule, towards fascism. There’s so much insecurity. So much instability. And [those in power] hold the narrative. People are reactive because there aren’t any rules, any order. We still need to find a source of strength.

Jen Hunat, Gabriela Quezon City

Why are you protesting?

We’re here to protest our grievances towards the government because conditions are getting harder and harder for us, and for the Philippines. [Our costumes represent] the current water crisis. Our current water supply is just not enough and we feel that this is because of the private dealings of Maynilad and Manila Water. This past few months, we’ve only had water in the daytime.

Why do you think Duterte has remained popular?

We hear a lot about Duterte’s achievements. But the truth is that the poor have not experienced economic progress in the Philippines. Perhaps those who have their own businesses, maybe they’re the ones experiencing these “developments” during Duterte’s time. But we feel the administration’s disrespect for the poor, through our lack of job security and proper education, and the demolition of our homes. If you tear down a home, it’s just as good as tearing a family apart.

Kakay Tolentino, KATRIBU

Why are you protesting?

We’re from KATRIBU (Kalipunan ng Katutubung Mamayan sa Pilipinas) and we’re here at the protests every year. This year, we want to bring attention to Duterte’s “Build Build Build” projects that we aren’t in favor of because they directly steal from our indigenous people’s ancestral lands.

Why do you think Duterte has remained popular?

I personally think it’s made-up. For us indigenous people, it doesn’t matter what community you ask, nobody likes what he’s doing to us. His projects all come at our expense.

Cristy Donguines, Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center Employees Union

Why are you protesting?

We’re here to demand that President Duterte grant us [health workers] the salaries that we deserve—raise our salaries, lower prices, get rid of taxes, and give us benefits that will really allow us to take care of our families.

Why do you think Duterte has remained popular?

Actually, that isn’t reliable. How many people did Social Weather Station survey? 1,200 people? Of those 1,200, are you sure they are [unbiased]? We don’t know. Imagine the millions of people who live in the Philippines. How can you say his rating increased? I don’t believe it. That’s insanity.

Roel Mape, Quezon City Public School Association

Why are you protesting?

We, the teachers, are calling for Duterte to fulfill his early campaign promises. He promised to give teachers salary increases but this hasn’t happened yet and there are no indications of this happening. It’s only right for public school teachers to get a proper wage. We’re severely underpaid and often have to pay for our own materials, our laptops, projectors, televisions—especially now that we must employ a multimedia approach to teaching.

Why do you think Duterte has remained popular?

We don’t know if he’s getting popular and I don’t think those ratings are true at all. He gets a failing grade from us public school teachers.