Easy Chicken Lo Mein Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 12 hours (includes overnight marination)

Ingredients

1 large egg white

1 boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into 1-inch strips

1 tablespoon cornstarch

6 ounces|170 grams fresh lo mein noodles

2 ½ ounces|70 grams green beans, trimmed and cut into 1 ½-inch pieces

1 baby bok choy, thinly sliced

1 small carrot, julienned

¼ head green cabbage, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 scallion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sweet soy sauce

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

⅛ ounce|5 grams fresh cilantro

lime wedges, for garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg white to soft peaks. Toss in the chicken and cornstarch and mix to combine. Refrigerate 24 hours. The next day, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add in the green beans, bok choy, carrots, and cabbage and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook until browned, 5 minutes. Add in the garlic and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the scallion and toss to combine. Add in the noodles, vegetables, sweet soy sauce, soy sauce, salt, and pepper toss to coat. Transfer to a bowl and top with cilantro leaves. Serve with lime wedges.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.