Easy Chicken Lo Mein Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 12 hours (includes overnight marination)
Ingredients
1 large egg white
1 boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into 1-inch strips
1 tablespoon cornstarch
6 ounces|170 grams fresh lo mein noodles
2 ½ ounces|70 grams green beans, trimmed and cut into 1 ½-inch pieces
1 baby bok choy, thinly sliced
1 small carrot, julienned
¼ head green cabbage, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 scallion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon sweet soy sauce
1 teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
⅛ ounce|5 grams fresh cilantro
lime wedges, for garnish
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk the egg white to soft peaks. Toss in the chicken and cornstarch and mix to combine. Refrigerate 24 hours.
- The next day, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add in the green beans, bok choy, carrots, and cabbage and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook until browned, 5 minutes. Add in the garlic and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the scallion and toss to combine. Add in the noodles, vegetables, sweet soy sauce, soy sauce, salt, and pepper toss to coat. Transfer to a bowl and top with cilantro leaves. Serve with lime wedges.
