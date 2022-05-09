Easy Chili Mac Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 small shallots, thinly sliced

8 ounces|225 grams ground beef

8 ounces|225 grams spicy Italian sausage, casings removed

1 teaspoon chili flakes

4 garlic cloves, minced

⅓ cup|90 grams tomato paste

1 cup|250 ml ml beef stock

1 cup|250 ml passata

¾ cup|177 ml beer

1 (15 ½-ounce|439 gram) can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

½ cup|125 ml heavy cream

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

kosher salt, to taste

8 ounces|225 grams mafalda pasta

3 ounces|115 grams shredded cheddar

3 ounces|115 grams shredded Monterey Jack

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced, for serving

DIRECTIONS

Heat the oil and butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the shallots and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in the beef and sausage and cook, breaking up into smaller pieces using a wooden spoon, and cook until brown, about 5 minutes, then stir in the chili flakes and garlic. Cook for 1 minute, then add the tomato paste and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the stock, passata, beer, and beans and reduce the heat to maintain a low simmer. Cook until thick, about 20 minutes. Stir in the cream and cook 5 minutes more, then keep warm over a low heat. While the chili is cooking, bring a large saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 9 to 10 minutes. Drain, then stir the pasta into the chili along with the cheeses. Stir until melted through and season with salt and pepper. Top with slices of jalapeño to serve.

