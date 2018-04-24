Easy Latkes Recipe

Makes 9

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

for the latkes:

3 Russet potatoes, peeled and grated (about 2 pounds|950 grams)

¼ cup|30 grams matzoh meal

2 tablespoons schmaltz

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 Spanish onion, grated

kosher salt, to taste

2 cups|473 ml canola oil, for frying

Videos by VICE

to serve:

applesauce

sour cream

Directions

Place the grated potato in a cheese cloth and ring out as much liquid as possible. Transfer the potato to a bowl with the matzoh meal, schmaltz, baking soda, egg, and onion. Season with salt and mix thoroughly. Heat the canola oil in a large skillet over medium. Working in batches, place about ½ cup of potato mixture in your hand and form a thick pancake. Fry, flipping once, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Serve with applesauce and sour cream.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.