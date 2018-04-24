Easy Latkes Recipe

Makes 9
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
for the latkes:
3 Russet potatoes, peeled and grated (about 2 pounds|950 grams)
¼ cup|30 grams matzoh meal
2 tablespoons schmaltz
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 Spanish onion, grated
kosher salt, to taste
2 cups|473 ml canola oil, for frying
Videos by VICE
to serve:
applesauce
sour cream
Directions
- Place the grated potato in a cheese cloth and ring out as much liquid as possible.
- Transfer the potato to a bowl with the matzoh meal, schmaltz, baking soda, egg, and onion. Season with salt and mix thoroughly.
- Heat the canola oil in a large skillet over medium. Working in batches, place about ½ cup of potato mixture in your hand and form a thick pancake. Fry, flipping once, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Serve with applesauce and sour cream.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.