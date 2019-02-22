Easy Mandarin Orange Sauce Recipe

Makes about ¾ cup

Prep time: 15 minites

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds|525 grams mandarins, peeled and quartered, seeds removed and discarded

½ cup|110 grams granulated sugar

½ cup|125 ml white wine vinegar

¼ cup|60 ml fresh orange juice

Directions

Place the mandarins, sugar, vinegar, and ½ cup|120 ml water in a small saucepan over high. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has reduced and thickened, about 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool slightly, then stir in the orange juice. Set the sauce aside.

