Easy Melon Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds|1 kilogram watermelon (about half of one)

1 ½ pounds|700 grams cantaloupe (about half of one)

2 ounces|60 grams crumbled feta

1 lime

thyme flowers, to garnish

flaky salt, to finish

Videos by VICE

Directions

Using a melon baller, ball the watermelon and cantaloupe into a bowl. Zest the lime onto the fruit, then juice it in. Add the feta and toss to combine, then transfer to a platter. Garnish with the thyme flowers and finish with the salt.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.