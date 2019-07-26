Easy Melon Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 pounds|1 kilogram watermelon (about half of one)
1 ½ pounds|700 grams cantaloupe (about half of one)
2 ounces|60 grams crumbled feta
1 lime
thyme flowers, to garnish
flaky salt, to finish
Directions
Using a melon baller, ball the watermelon and cantaloupe into a bowl. Zest the lime onto the fruit, then juice it in. Add the feta and toss to combine, then transfer to a platter. Garnish with the thyme flowers and finish with the salt.
