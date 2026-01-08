Echo and the Bunnymen’s More Songs to Learn and Sing Tour (2026): Tour Dates, Tickets, and More

Back in October, the iconic 80’s New Wave/Indie band Echo and the Bunnymen announced the More Songs to Learn and Sing Tour for 2026. The US leg of the tour will kick off in Vancouver on May 10 and continue through June 19, finally wrapping in Minneapolis.
The 24-date spring tour, named after the band’s 2006 greatest hits compilation album, will see the legendary UK outfit making stops in other major US cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, and Detroit, among many others.
But first, the group, which features founding members Ian McCulloch (vocals, guitar) and Will Sergeant (lead guitar), will be making the trek around their native isle. See full US and UK tour routing below.
How to Get Tickets to Echo and the BUnnymen – More songs to learn and sing tour
Tickets for Echo & the Bunnymen’s 2026 US tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Fans can also find deals or secure tickets to sold-out dates through StubHub, where every purchase is backed by the platform’s FanProtect guarantee. UK fans, meanwhile, can secure their tickets on Viagogo.
Echo & The Bunnymen – 2026 Tour Dates
May 10, 2026 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
May 12, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
May 13, 2026 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
May 15, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
May 17, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
May 18, 2026 – San Diego, CA – Soma
May 21, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Centre
May 22, 2026 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
May 24, 2026 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
May 25, 2026 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
May 27, 2026 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
May 29, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
May 30, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Jun 1, 2026 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Jun 2, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Jun 4, 2026 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Jun 5, 2026 – Washington, DC – Warner Theater
Jun 7, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Jun 8, 2026 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Jun 11, 2026 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Jun 13, 2026 – Toronto, ON – History
Jun 15, 2026 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Jun 16, 2026 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
Jun 19, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Echo & the Bunnymen 2026 UK Tour Dates:
Mar 4, 2026 – Norwich, UK – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
Mar 6, 2026 – Warrington, UK – Parr Hall
Mar 7, 2026 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
Mar 11, 2026 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
Mar 13, 2026 – Bristol, UK – Beacon
Mar 14, 2026 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Centre
Mar 18, 2026 – London, UK – Roundhouse
Mar 21, 2026 – Liverpool, UK – Empire Theatre
Mar 25, 2026 – Cambridge, UK – Corn Exchange
Mar 27, 2026 – Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy
Mar 28, 2026 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
Apr 1, 2026 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
Apr 3, 2026 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall
Apr 4, 2026 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall