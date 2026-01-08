Echo and the Bunnymen’s More Songs to Learn and Sing Tour (2026): Tour Dates, Tickets, and More

Back in October, the iconic 80’s New Wave/Indie band Echo and the Bunnymen announced the More Songs to Learn and Sing Tour for 2026. The US leg of the tour will kick off in Vancouver on May 10 and continue through June 19, finally wrapping in Minneapolis.

The 24-date spring tour, named after the band’s 2006 greatest hits compilation album, will see the legendary UK outfit making stops in other major US cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, and Detroit, among many others.

But first, the group, which features founding members Ian McCulloch (vocals, guitar) and Will Sergeant (lead guitar), will be making the trek around their native isle. See full US and UK tour routing below.

How to Get Tickets to Echo and the BUnnymen – More songs to learn and sing tour

Tickets for Echo & the Bunnymen’s 2026 US tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Fans can also find deals or secure tickets to sold-out dates through StubHub, where every purchase is backed by the platform’s FanProtect guarantee. UK fans, meanwhile, can secure their tickets on Viagogo.

May 10, 2026 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

May 12, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

May 13, 2026 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

May 15, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

May 17, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

May 18, 2026 – San Diego, CA – Soma

May 21, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Centre

May 22, 2026 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

May 24, 2026 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

May 25, 2026 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

May 27, 2026 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

May 29, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

May 30, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Jun 1, 2026 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Jun 2, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Jun 4, 2026 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Jun 5, 2026 – Washington, DC – Warner Theater

Jun 7, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Jun 8, 2026 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Jun 11, 2026 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Jun 13, 2026 – Toronto, ON – History

Jun 15, 2026 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Jun 16, 2026 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Jun 19, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Mar 4, 2026 – Norwich, UK – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

Mar 6, 2026 – Warrington, UK – Parr Hall

Mar 7, 2026 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

Mar 11, 2026 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

Mar 13, 2026 – Bristol, UK – Beacon

Mar 14, 2026 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Centre

Mar 18, 2026 – London, UK – Roundhouse

Mar 21, 2026 – Liverpool, UK – Empire Theatre

Mar 25, 2026 – Cambridge, UK – Corn Exchange

Mar 27, 2026 – Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy

Mar 28, 2026 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

Apr 1, 2026 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Apr 3, 2026 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

Apr 4, 2026 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall