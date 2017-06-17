Over 700 Medical Calls Reported During the First Two Days of EDC

Update [June 19, 12:10 PM]: There were 305 medical calls on the second night of the festival, with five people being taken to local hospitals, reports News 3 Las Vegas. Police also made 27 felony narcotics arrests, and arrested one person on a warrant. 77 people were ejected from the event.

According to a report from the Associated Press and Las Vegas Now, more than 400 medical calls were placed during the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival. The festival began on Friday and takes place in the Nevada desert.



The total number of medical calls was 443, according to the Associated Press. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, six people were taken overnight to a local hospital.



There has been no reported determining cause for the medical calls, but Las Vegas is reportedly suffering its first major heat wave of the year. Friday’s temperatures reached a high of 113, and there appears to be no break this weekend, with predicted highs of 117 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the numerous medical calls, police reportedly made 29 felony narcotic arrests and 118 attendees were ejected from the festival.

More than 136,000 people were estimated to have attended the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival.