Elden Ring Nightreign’s Two-Player Mode Arriving Soon

Elden Ring Nightreign is getting a much-anticipated two-player mode in a patch coming on July 30th. And for a lot of people, it couldn’t come a day sooner.

I can’t imagine what those runs were like for people having the one random person in the group.

Elden Ring Nightreign finally gives you the option to explore with just one other friend

Three-person teams have been pretty prevalent in gaming, from fighters with 3v3 setups to Apex Legends. And while I’m sure most people can get three friends for a run, it’s just much easier to get a run of twos put together, especially for a game meant for quick runs. With FromSoftware confirming the addition of the new mode, the already successful game may see an uptick in players.

If you haven’t read Brent’s review of Elden Ring Nightreign, I’d suggest checking it out. I’ve started my own journey into the Elden Ring world, and I’m still working my way through the original game. But when he described the game as a “multiplayer roguelike”, you know that got my attention.

Giving players a duos mode is the correct move. Gamers have been asking for this since the network tests, and it’s easy to see why. The option to experience the game without being paired with a random player who doesn’t communicate or has no intention of doing things right is enormous.

FromSoftware is having a pretty good year so far, with Nightreign and the upcoming Switch port of Elden Ring. It’s a pretty safe bet that this success will continue. I’ll be one of the people double-dipping for the chance to play the OG game portable.

And if you’re so inclined, FromSoftware, maybe you could bring Nightreign over to the Switch 2 as well. I can think of more than a few people who would like to dive into the chaos with me on the go.