Elote Hot Dog Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
8 hot dogs
8 corn tortillas, warmed
kosher salt, to taste
2 ears corn, cleaned
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
¾ cup crumbled cotija cheese
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 ½ teaspoons ancho chile powder
cilantro, to garnish
lime wedges, for serving
Directions
- In a large pot of generously salted boiling water, cook the corn until tender, about 5 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the corn to a baking sheet and cool slightly.
- Clean the corn from the cob and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the butter to coat, then add in the cheese, mayonnaise, chile powder, and salt.
- To serve, grill your hot dogs or cook them however you like. Place the dogs in a tortilla and top with the elote. Garnish with cilantro and sprinkle with ancho chile powder. Serve with a lime wedge.
