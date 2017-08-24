VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Elote Hot Dog Recipe

By

Share:

Servings: 8
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

8 hot dogs
8 corn tortillas, warmed
kosher salt, to taste
2 ears corn, cleaned
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
¾ cup crumbled cotija cheese
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 ½ teaspoons ancho chile powder
cilantro, to garnish
lime wedges, for serving

Videos by VICE

Directions

  1. In a large pot of generously salted boiling water, cook the corn until tender, about 5 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the corn to a baking sheet and cool slightly.
  2. Clean the corn from the cob and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the butter to coat, then add in the cheese, mayonnaise, chile powder, and salt.
  3. To serve, grill your hot dogs or cook them however you like. Place the dogs in a tortilla and top with the elote. Garnish with cilantro and sprinkle with ancho chile powder. Serve with a lime wedge.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE