Eminem Shares Tribute To Close Friend and Late D12 Member Proof, 20 Years Later

You can’t tell the full story of Marshall Mathers without including D12. The Detroit group came together back in 1996, before Eminem became a superstar. As soon as he blew up, the rest of the group followed suit with songs together like “My Band” and “Under The Influence”. However, one of the key members and one of Em’s closest friends Proof passed away on April 11th 2006.

Now, 20 years later, the Detroit legend is honoring the late rapper. In a lengthy post on social media, he reflected on the grief he still feels today. “Doody, can’t believe it’s been 20 years since you’ve been gone! Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you in some way shape or form… You were and are still truly one of the greatest friends I ever had in my entire life and I thank God everyday that he put us in each other’s lives.. I feel like that happened for a reason,” Eminem wrote.

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Then, Slim Shady looked back on the early days they spent together in Detroit. One mundane moment handing out flyers led to them rapping for each other. Their shared love of hip-hop led them to becoming close ever since.

Eminem Reflects on the Life of Friend and D12 Member Proof

“My life would never have taken the trajectory it took had I not met you. Thank you for always believing in me like I always believed in you!! We had such an amazing ride together and I will never forget you and what you did for me and my self-esteem and confidence every time you cosigned for me at every club and open mic we ever went to!! Your credibility was enough to open people’s minds to not judge me until they heard me,” Eminem said. “You were one of the first ones who got people to listen before they passed any judgment!!”

Em concluded his post by memorializing him and stressing that their bond will last a lifetime. “I love you doody you will always be my best friend no matter how much time passes and I will never forget you as long as I live!!! Until we meet again my friend I love you doody!!! Love, doody,” Eminem concluded.

Proof would’ve been 52 years old today. He was shot in the head and chest after a fight broke out in a club on 8 Mile Road in Detroit in 2006.