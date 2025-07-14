Epic Games Sued Two ‘Fortnite’ Cheaters and Made Them Apologize Before Banning Them

Two Fortnite players who were caught cheating have been sued by Epic Games. However, the humiliation ritual didn’t just end there. Epic also made the two cheaters publicly apologize on YouTube before permanently banning them from the Battle Royale.

‘Fortnite’ Cheaters Forced To Make Public Apologies Before Getting Permanently Banned

Epic Games revealed that they had sued two Fortnite cheaters in a July 14 post on X. According to the developer, one of the players carried out a cyber attack (DDoS) to harass content creators who were livestreaming the game. The other disgraced Fortnite player was caught selling and using cheats.

“We took legal action against two people who cheated and broke our rules: one sold and used cheats, and the other carried out cyber attacks on content creators who were livestreaming gameplay (aka: DDoS attacks). Both have been ordered to stop these activities and are banned from playing Fortnite.”

Hilariously, Epic Games went a step further and announced that they had also forced both players to make public apology videos and post them online. “If you break the rules, there are consequences. Check out their messages to the Fortnite community.” The social media post then linked to the two clips featuring the cheaters’ written apologies.

Cheaters Say They Are Sorry

In the first video, a user by the name of ‘Mirrored’ admitted they were selling cheats. “I would like to apologize to the Fortnite community for both cheating in Fortnite tournaments and selling and distributing cheats and hardware that enabled others to cheat. I am banned from playing Fortnite forever, and I’ll face legal action if I sell or distribute cheats again.”

The second YouTube clip featured a player by the name of ‘Zebsi,’ who apologized for trolling streamers. “I am sorry for the DDoS attacks and the harm and damage they caused to streamers and other players. My accounts have been banned from Fortnite. I regret my actions and will not be involved in any more DDoS attacks.”

The reaction to the apologies went exactly as expected. The entire Fortnite community quickly mocked the cheaters and began to meme Epic Games’ punishment for the players. However, many praised the company for stamping down on cheats in the battle royale. It should be pointed out that it appears Epic is not pursuing any further legal action against the cheaters, as their accounts being banned and the public apologies were a requirement for dropping it. However, based on the videos, it appears legal action will be pursued if they attempt anything again.