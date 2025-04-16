ethel-cain-is-the-first-openly-trans-artist-to-land-a-top-10-album

Ethel Cain is officially a record-setting artist. The Floridian singer-songwriter has become the first openly transgender musician to land a top 10 album on the Billboard charts, according to NME.
Cain landed the accomplishment with her critically acclaimed debut album, Preacher’s Daughter, which was released nearly three years ago, in May 2022. The closest a trans artist has come, prior to this, was when Germany-born singer Kim Petras’ 2022 debut album Feed The Beast peaked at number 52.
All 13 tracks on Preacher’s Daughter were co-produced by Cain, alongside Matthew Tomasi, including the singles “Gibson Girl,” “Strangers,” and “American Teenager.” Notably, the album did not chart when it first came out, but has since grown in popularity, partially due to its recent release on vinyl.
Ethel Cain Announces New Album, 2025 Tour
The news comes weeks after Cain announced a new album, Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You — here second this year — and an accompanying tour. Check out the full itinerary below:
08-12 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
08-13 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
08-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08-16 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Power Station Theater
08-18 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Berkeley
08-20 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
08-22 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
08-24 Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
08-25 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
08-26 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
08-28 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
08-29 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
08-30 Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards
09-04 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
09-05 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
09-06 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
09-09 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
09-10 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
09-12 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
09-13 Buffalo, NY – Terminal B at Outer Harbor Live
09-15 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09-16 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09-17 Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09-19 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
09-20 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)
10-02 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo
10-04 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy Glasgow
10-09 London, England – Eventim Apollo
10-14 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
10-15 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg
10-16 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg
10-18 Paris, France – L’Olympia
10-21 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
10-23 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt
10-24 Hamburg, Germany – Docks
10-25 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
10-27 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
10-28 Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan
10-31 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola
11-01 Prague, Czech Republic – ROXY
11-02 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
11-04 Zürich, Switzerland – X-TRA
11-05 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
11-07 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
11-08 Madrid, Spain – Teatro Eslava
11-09 Lisbon, Portugal – LAV Warehouse
Cain is partnering with the Ally Coalition to donate $1 from every ticket sold to organizations committed to the protection and safety of the trans community.