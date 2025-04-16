ethel-cain-is-the-first-openly-trans-artist-to-land-a-top-10-album

Ethel Cain is officially a record-setting artist. The Floridian singer-songwriter has become the first openly transgender musician to land a top 10 album on the Billboard charts, according to NME.

Cain landed the accomplishment with her critically acclaimed debut album, Preacher’s Daughter, which was released nearly three years ago, in May 2022. The closest a trans artist has come, prior to this, was when Germany-born singer Kim Petras’ 2022 debut album Feed The Beast peaked at number 52.

All 13 tracks on Preacher’s Daughter were co-produced by Cain, alongside Matthew Tomasi, including the singles “Gibson Girl,” “Strangers,” and “American Teenager.” Notably, the album did not chart when it first came out, but has since grown in popularity, partially due to its recent release on vinyl.

Ethel Cain Announces New Album, 2025 Tour

The news comes weeks after Cain announced a new album, Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You — here second this year — and an accompanying tour. Check out the full itinerary below:

08-12 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

08-13 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

08-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08-16 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Power Station Theater

08-18 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Berkeley

08-20 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

08-22 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

08-24 Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

08-25 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

08-26 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

08-28 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

08-29 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

08-30 Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards

09-04 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09-05 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

09-06 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

09-09 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

09-10 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

09-12 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

09-13 Buffalo, NY – Terminal B at Outer Harbor Live

09-15 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09-16 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09-17 Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09-19 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

09-20 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)

10-02 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo

10-04 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy Glasgow

10-09 London, England – Eventim Apollo

10-14 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

10-15 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

10-16 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

10-18 Paris, France – L’Olympia

10-21 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

10-23 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

10-24 Hamburg, Germany – Docks

10-25 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

10-27 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

10-28 Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan

10-31 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

11-01 Prague, Czech Republic – ROXY

11-02 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

11-04 Zürich, Switzerland – X-TRA

11-05 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

11-07 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

11-08 Madrid, Spain – Teatro Eslava

11-09 Lisbon, Portugal – LAV Warehouse

Cain is partnering with the Ally Coalition to donate $1 from every ticket sold to organizations committed to the protection and safety of the trans community.