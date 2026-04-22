Even More Set Photos Leak From Elden Ring Film

A24 just announced the full cast list for the live action film adaptation of Elden Ring this week, but behind-the-scenes production seems to already be in motion.

Elden Ring Fans Spot More Props and Set Photos (Spoilers Ahead)

A few weeks ago, before A24’s latest announcement, some photos popped up on social media that many fans believe may have been from an early Elden Ring set. Although no official confirmation or denial was released by the studio, just a few weeks later new set photos are showing up and revealing even more details about the film’s take on the world.

Videos by VICE

Gamers and movie fans should be warned that the following photos could be considered major spoilers for the upcoming A24 Elden Ring film helmed by Alex Garland. The pictures include some detailed look at sets that could spoil locations, enemies, and other details about the movie.

Elden Ring Spoilers ahead…

It was recently reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Elden Ring has a budget over $100 million, so it will be very interesting to see how these practical sets come together to form the massive, moody spectacles and iconic battles that gamers are familiar with. If the reports are accurate, Elden Ring is going to be the most expensive A24 film to date.

For those who missed the announcement last week, here is the full confirmed cast list for Elden Ring:

Kit Connor (Warfare, Heartstopper)

Ben Whishaw (Peter Hujar’s Day, This is going to Hurt)

Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, Civil War)

Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Black Bag)

Havana Rose Liu (Tuner, Bottoms)

Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, The Crown)

Ruby Cruz (Bottoms, The Threesome)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us, Margo’s Got Money Troubles)

John Hodgkinson (Dear England, Napoleon)

Jefferson Hall (House of the Dragon, Oppenheimer)

Emma Laird (28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, A Haunting in Venice)

and Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace)

There is still quite a while to go before the early 2028 release window of the Elden Ring film, so fans will likely have to wait at least a year before the first teaser trailers start to arrive. Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on the upcoming Elden Ring film.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. The Elden Ring film is aiming for a March 3, 2028 release date.