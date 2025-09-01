‘Eventually They Gone Tear You Down’: Detroit Rapper 42 Dugg Sticks Up for Drake, Says Hip-Hop Turned on Him

Everyone has their stance in the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Ultimately, the latter felt like the former was a blight on hip-hop. Everything felt transactional to him, that nobody had a real undying love for the art and culture. One of his big points was that Drake would leech from different artists to hone his own vision. Consequently, Kendrick felt like he was fighting for hip-hop’s soul. However, there are some people who don’t see Drake as this evil person, one of which is 42 Dugg.

Recently, the Detroit rapper took to X, where he opened up about how people treat Drake today. There, he says that people essentially turned his back on the Take Care rapper for unjust reasons. Dugg’s argument revolves around how he would always reach out and put rising artists on. As a result, people had no business turning on him. Moreover, Dugg feels like if they can turn on someone of Drake’s stature, what’s stopping them from casting anyone else aside?

42 Dugg Sticks Up for Drake Amidst his Cold Streak

“I knew our ass was out when these m******s turned on Drake, Drake put on 400 rappers an counting if they can say fuck him ah street n***a got zero chances,” he says. “Man GET THE MONEY. Eventually they gone tear you down could be something you did or didn’t do eventually they get tired of your ass no matter who you is. THATS Why MY ADVICE IS ALWAYS GET ENOUGH MONEY TILL YOU CAN LEAVE THIS SH*T ALONE FOR GOOD.”

42 Dugg isn’t the only one who feels this way. When Offset spoke on the Full Send Podcast, he stood by Drake and expressed his appreciation that he always looked out when the Migos were first coming out. “Even when we was little n—as, a lot of artists his size would bully the record like, ‘I’ma do it, but I want all of the publishing.’ He didn’t do none of that s—t,” he explains. “Equal splits.”