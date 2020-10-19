Every Iconic Grime Video Referenced In Yizzy’s ‘Grime’

One good thing about time is that it allows perspective on the past. By looking back and zooming out on life’s small moments as a collective whole, you can see how far you’ve come. This is what’s magic about “Grime”, the latest video from south London MC Yizzy and J-to-the-M-to-the-E (JME).

Released today, the visual is a humorous but touching love letter to iconic grime videos from the past. Rather than hiring a drone to do a high-end yet ultimately boring video per half the music video content currently on YouTube, JME and Yizzy have recreated some of the strongest scenes from stand-out grime videos and freestyles across the genre’s 20-year history. It’s a slick watch.

Whether you’re taken on a trip down memory lane to the days of Crazy Titch and Devlin or if you’re just being introduced to them via the video, “Grime” exemplifies the visually strong, storied history of the genre like little else before it.

Have a watch of the video below, see how many grime classics you can spot, then follow on to see every classic visual we were able to catch in the list below.

Dizzee Rascal’s Boy In Da Corner artwork (2003; first spotted at 0:04)

Chip and Stormzy’s “Hear Dis” video (2016; first spotted at 0:05)

Crazy Titch’s “I Can C U” video (2003; first spotted at 0:13)

Kano’s “3 Wheel-ups” video (2016, first spotted at 0:16)

Stormzy’s “Big For Your Boots” video (2017, first spotted at 0:21)

Dizzee Rascal’s “I Luv U” (2003; first spotted at 0:30)

Stormzy’s “Shut Up” video (2015; first spotted at 0:42)

Ghetts “Daily Duppy” for GRM Daily (2016; first spotted at 0:54)

Skepta’s “Ignorance Is Bliss” album artwork (2019; first spotted at 1:01)

Kano “Ps & Qs” video (2005; first spotted at 1:08)

Devlin’s “London City” video (2010; first spotted at 1:15)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmCoCTPWP-I

Chip’s “Who Are You” video (2007; first spotted at 1:29)

Yizzy’s “Prince of Grime” freestyle (2020; first spotted at 1:50)

JME’s “Serious” video (2008; first spotted at 1:55)

Skepta’s “Nasty” video (2015; first spotted at 2:00)

Skepta’s “Shutdown” (2015; first spotted at 2:16)