Everything To Know About No Man’s Sky’s New Pokemon-like Update

No Man’s Sky just got another huge (and free) update and this one added a brand new system to the game that offers players a chance to raise, train, and battle cute little alien creatures.

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The Xeno Arena update for No Man’s Sky is available now and gamers have been quick to point out the Pokemon DNA in some of the new features. This update is all about introducing turn-based creature battles and giving players a brand-new way to interact with the world’s massive ecosystem.

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Hello Games hasn’t shied away from the comparison, and Sean Murray even acknowledged the influence of Pokemon, Palworld, and World of Warcraft in his post about the update:

“We have this whole universe filled with an infinite variety of creatures, and we’ve added to that for ten years now. You have everything from dinosaurs to flying cows to robots to gaseous blobs. We started with this thought that you can discover them and name them… but what if all that variety had a gameplay purpose? What if you could collect them, breed them, have them as pets… but also battle them?

“We are huge fans of Pokémon, Palworld and pet battling in World of Warcraft. Now when discovering a rare robotic creature in a far flung purple system planet, you can check their abilities, and for instance discover a powerful neutron blast attack. Suddenly it brings a new dimension to exploration. Rare creatures and beautiful pets become something exciting to show off in the Arena.”

No Man’s Sky has expanded the maximum number of tamed creatures from 18 to 30 to help support the new systems. There will also be new daily challenges to give players a chance to put their battle teams to the test and earn rewards.

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Creature Battles – Players are given the power to adopt the wild fauna roaming planetary landscapes, and assemble them into battle teams to fight in simulated combat. Each creature has a unique set of battle moves, ranging from straightforward attacks to powerful status effects, and will perform differently based on their personality, battle traits, and physical characteristics.

The species and native climate of a creature will shape its catalogue of battle abilities. Deal devastating attacks, heal away injuries, cripple your opponents or morph them into vulnerable forms, augment your combat effectiveness.

Creature companions can also engage in safe holographic combat against other creatures at Holo-Arena tables, now found at planetary buildings, space stations, some planetary settlements, and aboard the Space Anomaly.

Morphogenetics – Earn experience through battle to unlock genetic mutations for your creatures. Veteran battlers have the opportunity to enhance their likelihood of moving first and dodging incoming attacks, to increase their durability in battle, and to upgrade the overall effectiveness of all their combat abilities.

How to Challenge Other Players – Visit the station between realities – the Space Anomaly – to meet other Travellers and face off in a creature battle. Knock out their entire team to win.

Breeding System – Enhance and modify the offspring of your creatures using the Egg Sequencer aboard the Space Anomaly. Their personalities will influence their behaviour in battle, while physical characteristics such as size may influence their durability and how easy they are to target.

That should be just about everything players need to know to dive in and start exploring the latest major update. Be sure to check back soon for more No Man’s Sky news, updates, and guides.

No Man’s Sky is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles.