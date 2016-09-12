Ex Reyes’ “Only You” Is a Lush Cut of Beachy Pop

We first wrote about Mikey Hart, a.k.a. Ex Reyes, back in 2014! Man we are on it. Back then we knew Hart as the Louisiana-born, Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist who was playing with the likes of Sinkane and Albert Hammond Jr. In 2014 we were writing about Hart because he remixed Jonah Parzen-Johnson’s minimalist sax song into a “cosmic dream,” but it would be a full two years before Hart completed his debut opus of original material as Ex Reyes. It’s not like he’s been idle either. In the interim he’s been ceaselessly touring the world, acting as the flamboyant session man for Bleachers and The Cranberries—yeah you read that right—that’s called being in demand. A few months back he dropped the first tune: “Bad Timing,” complete with a kick-ass video filmed during Mardi Gras this year. It was louche and it was funky and below is the premiere of “Only You” which shows off another vibe from the headband-wearing maestro. Specifically a very Pet Sounds-esque groove, a yummy 70s FM plushness. It’s a song that sparkles and on first play sounds like a blissed out love tune, but then Hart’s purring “Only you could make me feel so wrong.”

“When I was writing ‘Only You,’ I was obsessed with ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’ by The Shirelles,” explains Hart. “It’s such a classic idea, who hasn’t thought that…’Oh let’s just hook up tonight. But will you still love me tomorrow?’ and either decided to throw that fear out the window or let it inform your behavior somehow. I liked the idea of flipping the typical role of the male in the ‘go home with me tonight’ thing, so I tried to focus on the bewilderment of love entering into these very minute, common things like ‘should we share a taxi?’”

Good question, Mr. Hart, good question.

Listen below and catch him opening for How to Dress Well this fall.

Ex Reyes Tour Dates with How to Dress Well

Sep 23 Bottom Lounge, Chicago, IL

Sep 24 7Th Street Entry, Minneapolis, MN

Sep 26 Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids, MI

Sep 27 Shelter, Detroit, MI

Sep 28 Mod Club, Toronto, ON

Sep 30 Sinclair, Boston, MA

Oct 01 Boot & Saddle, Philadelphia, PA

Oct 04 Webster Hallnew York, NY

Oct 06 U Street Music Hall, Washington, DC

Oct 08 The Earl, Atlanta, GA

Oct 09 Hi-Ho Lounge, New Orleans, LA

Oct 10 Cambridge Room @ Hob, Dallas, TX

Oct 11 Parish, Austin, TX

Oct 13 Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

Oct 14 Regent, Los Angeles, CA

OCT 16Starline Social Club, CA

Oct 18 Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

Oct 19 Neumos, Seattle, WA

Oct 20 Biltmore, Vancouver, CaA