Fable Switch 2 Port “Under Consideration” at Xbox, Insider Claims

An insider claims that a Fable Switch 2 port could be happening following its reveal at the Xbox Developer Direct. However, it might be coming to the Nintendo portable console a lot later than some may have expected. Here is also when the Fable release date could happen on PS5.

Fable Switch 2 Port Might Have Been Leaked

Screenshot: Xbox

After being announced in 2020, Microsoft finally unveiled its reboot of Fable during its January 2026 Xbox Developer Direct. While the game looks absolutely fantastic, one of the most interesting updates about the game happened after the event. According to a prominent games journalist, Fable could be coming to Switch 2. Yes, you read that right!

Windows Central’s Jez Corden made the reveal in a January 22 post on X. According to the games industry veteran, a source has told him that the new Fable could actually be released on Switch 2. “Was told Fable for Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t 100% definite for now, but under consideration for the future.” Of course, it should be pointed out that we don’t know who his source is.

Screenshot: X @JezCorden

I suppose this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, though, as Microsoft’s future plans are for them to become one of the most dominant publishers in the business. So it would make sense to launch their games on as many platforms as possible.

I think the real surprise is that a game that looks as good as Fable could even run on Switch 2. Then again, this is the same system that recently had an excellent port of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE. Plus, there is plenty of time for Playground Games to optimize the port should they decide to make it.

Screenshot: Xbox

Before you get too excited, Jez Corden made a follow-up post on X where he clarified that a Fable Switch 2 port isn’t in development yet. So that means Microsoft is only in the stages of “considering it” further down the line, which, to be fair, lines up with Corden’s original statement of it not being “100% definite for now.”

Regardless, Corden says he still feels pretty confident that a Fable Switch 2 port will eventually happen. “Yea it’s purely logistics today but I think it’ll happen, just not in development right now.” So there you have it. The more interesting thing about this report is that it seems someone at Xbox is seriously considering the Switch 2 edition in the future.

Will the New Fable Be on PS5?

Screenshot: Xbox

Perhaps the most exciting news to come out of the Xbox Showcase is that yes, Fable will be coming to PS5 day one at launch. According to Microsoft, the new RPG won’t just launch on Xbox Game Pass, but it will also release on multiple platforms at the same time. The publisher specifically confirmed that it would be coming to PS5 at launch.

So the next question is: when is the Fable release date? Unfortunately, Microsoft has only given us a vague release window. The Fable release date is Autumn 2026. Yeah, I know that doesn’t really narrow it down much.

Play video

In the US (where Microsoft is located), Autumn typically starts in September and ends in November. Assuming Microsoft didn’t mean something else, we then have a pretty good idea of when the Fable release date could happen.

The Fable release date in Autumn 2026 could fall anywhere between September 1, 2026, and November 30, 2026. But again, this is speculation to some extent, as we are assuming that Microsoft is referencing this specific season with its wording. As far as Fable Switch 2 goes, I wouldn’t expect that to release until late 2027 or early 2028. Again, this is assuming it even gets made.