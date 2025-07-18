Fans Donate More Than 100K To Support EDM Artist With Untreatable Brain Tumor

JD Twitch, a legendary EDM DJ known for his work with Optimo, has been diagnosed with an untreatable brain tumor. In the wake of his heartbreaking news, fans have come out to show their support by donating more than $100,000 (the current tally sits at £97,217) to an online fundraiser aimed at helping JD Twitch — real name Keith McIvor — “access urgent care and therapies to manage and ease symptoms.”

In a description of the Crowdfunder, the organizer explains that “McIvor’s has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor (glioblastoma).” They add: “Professional second opinions about Keith’s diagnosis have been sought, and while suggestions for medical interventions or alternative therapies have been gratefully received, it’s important to stress how advanced, inoperable and untreatable this particular tumour is — and that we can’t be raising false hopes.”

It’s explained that “Keith now requires 24-hour nursing care” as “his condition has affected his speech, his mobility and his independence. While he’s managed to take a few supported steps, he’s extremely vulnerable and needs constant assistance to do so safely. Referral by the NHS to a hospice in Glasgow would make everything much simpler. However, his symptoms are not currently advanced or severe enough to justify a successful referral, nor is it easy to predict when this might be the case.”

“We’re still seeking further advice and carefully considering whether staying in the nursing home or finding accessible accommodation with a full care package works best for Keith,” the organizers continued. “While we’re keeping all options open, setting up temporary private accommodation with the necessary adaptations and care support has proven extremely difficult, time-consuming, and stressful to coordinate.”

“With time being limited and having already faced major obstacles navigating NHS and social care routes — including rejected hospice referrals and a social work case mistakenly closed — we made the decision to move Keith into a private residential nursing facility for now,” the organizers added. “This gives him a safe, supportive environment while we continue to explore the best long-term setting for his care.”

“While Keith’s condition is extremely serious and likely to progress quickly, he’s not currently in pain, can communicate well with patience, and is still present as the Keith we know and love,” the organizers also explained. “He can now connect to those most important to him in a better environment, with a determined group of friends and family around him, ready to do whatever we can to help him with what he wants and needs.”