‘Fantasy Life i’ Has Hidden Feature That Solves the Game’s Most Annoying Problem

Fantasy Life i has a not-so-visible feature that makes grinding out character levels substantially easier. The hidden mechanic will save you hours by speeding up traversal in dungeons. I actually wasted countless hours in my game exploring caves, and I’m kind of mad I didn’t know about this mechanic.

‘Fantasy Life i’ Has Dungeon Teleportation

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Fantasy Life i is not only a fantastic game, but it’s easily one of the year’s best RPGs. However, one of its most annoying problems is dungeons. While trying to finish a quest, you sometimes have to travel four levels deep into a cave. However, once you take out the enemies, you then have to manually walk on foot back to the entrance. This can take hours, especially if you are grinding out multiple Lifes. However, what if I told you there is a button that lets you fast travel instantly?

Yeah, I totally played over 200 hours of this game and didn’t realize Fantasy Life i has a fast travel mechanic in dungeons. To do it, you just have to open up your map while inside a cave or dungeon, and then press “right” on your d-pad to open up your “Past Map.” From here, you can now fast travel and warp outside the dungeon. I genuinely was shocked when I accidentally stumbled across this feature. But it’s true — it works! You can be on any level in any dungeon and instantly warp outside of it.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Just to make sure I wasn’t crazy, I looked through all of Fantasy Life i‘s tutorials, and I couldn’t find anything about this. If it is there, it’s not visibly advertised. So, if you’re someone who has also been wasting hours in dungeons, you are not alone! If this is a mechanic you already knew about, then I’m incredibly envious. I feel like that one streamer who played 95 hours of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild before discovering that Link could side-hop enemies.

Hunter also offers a neat traversal hack

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

This one isn’t technically a hidden mechanic, however, some players might miss it. The Hunter class actually has a Unique Skill called Hunter Step. This essentially allows your character to spin in a circle to avoid enemy attacks. The thing is, you can spam this over and over to travel across the Fantasy Life i map at lightning speed. The best part? It doesn’t take up SP and can be spammed as much as you like.

The even crazier part is that Hunter Step is technically quicker than mounts. It’s also a lot more useful because you can just directly climb up walls when you hit them as opposed to jumping off the mount. Even if you don’t care for the Hunter, you can still unlock the Life and use this trick. Hunter Step doesn’t actually require you to level the Life up, as it comes standard with the class.

So, if you are leveling up Woodcutter, Farmer, or Miner and need to travel through a lengthy cave to reach resources? Equip the Hunter class and spin your way through a dungeon. I seriously couldn’t go back to regular traversal after unlocking this. It’s just too good not to use.