‘Fantasy Life i’ Players Outraged After Developer Gifts Free Mount Only To Take It Back From Them

The Fantasy Life i community is in an uproar after developer Level 5 announced they were removing a mount they gifted to players. The studio revealed they had accidentally given away the wrong item in the RPG. However, Fantasy Life fans are angry that the unicorn mount is being taken away from them after it had already been added to their accounts.

Many Fantasy Life i players were ecstatic this week when they logged in to receive a free unicorn mount. That happiness didn’t last long, though, when Level 5 revealed it was a mistake. However, the developer sparked outrage among users when they announced they would be taking back the mount gift from anyone who had received it.

“Apology Statement Regarding the Erroneous Distribution of the ‘Unicorn’ Mount. The mistakenly distributed ‘Unicorn’ mount will be replaced, through a game update once preparations are complete, with the ‘Pegasus’ mount, originally intended as a commemorative gift for all players to celebrate one million sales.” According to Level 5, the Fantasy Life i unicorn mount was for Deluxe Edition owners in Hong Kong.

“As compensation for the delayed release of the Nintendo Switch Hong Kong eShop Digital Deluxe Edition (pre-order version), we provided the exclusive ‘Unicorn’ mount. However, we discovered that this mount was mistakenly distributed to some platform users during today’s update.” The explanation didn’t really calm Fantasy Life i players, though, who were still furious with the decision.

Players Are Furious

Frustrated Fantasy Life i players took to social media to vent about Level 5’s decision to remove the mount. Over on the fantasylife subreddit, players were specifically critical of the studio’s decision of “taking away” a gift from accounts that had already received it. Some users even claimed that the developer was “gatekeeping” the mount by making it exclusive.

A user on the Fantasy Life i forum wrote, “What the heck!? Even if it is wrong, don’t take it away. That’s awful PR.” Another commenter exclaimed, “Taking it away is not good for relations with the player base IMO.” One Redditor replied in disbelief, “Can’t believe they’re taking it away. At least tell us it’ll be coming back soon.”

The Unicorn mount was a free gift. However, Level 5 will be giving players a Pegasus as compensation. Still, I can understand the disappointment the Fantasy Life i community is feeling. Something about taking away content already added to a player’s account just feels wrong. I would also think the better move here would be to give Hong Kong users an additional item instead of taking away a mount from millions of players. But hey, that’s just me!