Man Killed by FBI After Posting on Facebook He Had a Gun Ready for FBI

FBI agents shot and killed a man during a raid early Wednesday morning who was reportedly making threats against President Joe Biden.

The FBI, in a statement, said special agents were attempting to conduct a raid at 6:15 AM Wednesday morning when the shooting took place. According to a criminal complaint viewed by VICE News, which was first reported on by ABC, the deceased’s name is Craig Robertson and the raid was in connection to threats made against President Joe Biden on social media.

The FBI told VICE News in a statement that the shooting occurred in Provo, Utah.

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased,” reads the statement. “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

VICE News found the Facebook page belonging to Robertson. While authorities have not authenticated the social media pages the criminal complaint contains posts found from the same Facebook page.

The social media posts go back years and include numerous posts in support of Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election being stolen. At one point the account posted it was ready for a shootout with the FBI, writing on July 27, “HEY FBI, YOU STILL MONITORING MY SOCIAL MEDIA? CHECKING SO I CAN BE SURE TO HAVE A LOADED GUN HANDY IN CASE YOU DROP BY AGAIN.”

The account features a man, who is older, posing with a variety of firearms including a long-distance rifle. Less than 18 hours ago the account posted, “PERHAPS UTAH WILL BECOME FAMOUS THIS WEEK AS THE PLACE A SNIPER TOOK OUT BIDEN THE MARXIST.”

Biden was due to visit Utah this week.

In one of the social media posts, Robertson uses a racial slur against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The complaint states that the FBI were first notified of Robertson’s posts on March 19 from the FBI National Threat Operations Center who had received a tip from X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, for an account called @winston4eagles about a threat against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting Donald Trump for alleged wrongdoing related to hush money payments.

“I’ll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected,” reads the threat. “I want to stand over Bragg and put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm and watch him twitch as a drop of blood oozes from the hole as his life ebbs away to hell!!”

This account led the FBI to pull information on the account that led them to Robertson. Federal agents then put the man under surveillance. Eventually the FBI spoke to Robertson who confirmed that was his social media account and told the agents not to return without a warrant.

In a social media bio contained in the complaint, Robertson describes himself as 74, a Vietnam war veteran, and a lifelong NRA member. The threats included in the complaint are numerous and go back as far as fall 2022—threats of violence were also made against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and California Governor Gavin Newsom. It also includes other threats made against FBI agents, including one where he spoke directly to the FBI agents monitoring his accounts, writing they had “no idea how close your agents came to ‘violent eradication.’”

“IN MY DREAM I SEE JOE BIDEN’S BODY IN A DARK CORNER OF A DC PARKING GARAGE WITH HIS HEAD SEVERED AND LYING IN A HUGE PUDDLE OF BLOOD. HOORAH!!!” was the account’s last post, which was sent less than a day ago. The account made a similar post about Jack Smith, the lawyer who is prosecuting former president Donald Trump for a multitude of alleged crimes.

Also included in the posts were several disturbing gore photos of a man being shot in the head with captions talking about Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The complaint stated Robertson was also threatening to kill Harris, and other officials involved in prosecuting Donald Trump.

According to the complaint Robertson was facing three counts, making threats against the president, interstate threats, and impeding an investigation.

With files from Greg Walters







