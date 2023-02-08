Fish Tacos Recipe

Makes about 30 tacos

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

INGREDIENTS

for the chipotle mayo:

1 cups|205 grams mayonnaise

3 tablespoons chipotle in adobo

½ tablespoon lime juice

kosher salt, to taste

for the salsa verde cruda:

5 tomatillos, quartered

1 bunch cilantro

1 garlic clove

¼ serrano chile

¼ white onion, peeled

kosher salt, to taste

for the pico de gallo:

1 serrano chile, minced

½ red onion, minced

¼ bunch cilantro, minced

olive oil, as needed

kosher salt, to taste

for the coleslaw:

1 large carrot, peeled and thinly julienned

¼ head green cabbage, thinly sliced

¼ head purple cabbage, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

kosher salt, to taste

for the tortillas:

2 cups|265 grams masa, preferably Maseca

3 tablespoons canola oil

for the fish:

2 ¾ cups|400 grams rice flour, plus more, for dredging

¾ cup|100 grams gluten-free flour

2 tablespoons potato starch

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon Mexican oregano

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (12-ounce|355-ml) bottle sparkling water, such as Topo Chico

⅓ cup|80 ml vodka

1 tablespoon agave

2 pounds|900 grams boneless, skinless fresh cod or any other fresh white fish such as hake or haddock, portioned into 1-ounce|30-gram pieces



to finish:

canola oil, for frying

cilantro macho leaves

lime wedges

DIRECTIONS:

Make the chipotle mayo: Place all of the ingredients in a blender and purée until you have a homogenous sauce. Put in a squeeze bottle and reserve. Make the salsa verde cruda: Place all of the ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use. Make the pico de gallo: Mix all of the ingredients in a medium bowl and season to taste. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the coleslaw: In a large bowl and using your hands, gently massage all of the ingredients together. Season to taste, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the tortillas: Combine the masa with 1 ½ cups|375 ml water. Mix thoroughly for 2 minutes until a soft dough forms, then divide into 30 (20-gram) balls. (If the dough feels dry, add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time.) Cut 2 circles from a plastic bag the same size as your tortilla press. Place one ball of dough in the middle of the plastic circles in a tortilla press and press down, creating a tortilla. Lift the tortilla and rotate it a quarter turn, then press it down again. Do this up to four times until it is an even thickness. Heat a comal or large nonstick skillet over medium-high and lightly coat with oil. Add a tortilla to the pan and cook, flipping once, until charred, 1 to 2 minutes, then flip it again to steam the tortilla on the inside, about 1 minute more. At this point the tortilla should blow up a little; if it does this it means you are ready to get married and have a family ;-) Transfer the tortilla to a board and wrap in a dish towel to keep warm. Repeat this process with the rest of the balls. Make the fish batter: Mix the rice flour, gluten-free flour, potato starch, garlic powder, oregano, paprika, baking powder, cayenne, and black pepper together in a large bowl. Slowly stream in the sparkling water, whisking to combine, then whisk in the vodka, and finally the agave. You are looking for a smooth batter with no lumps that is thick but still runny. If the batter is too thick, add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until desired consistency. Set aside. Make the tacos: Heat 2-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Dredge the pieces of fish in rice flour, shaking off excess, then, using tongs, dip immediately into the batter, then into the oil. Fry until golden, 2 to 3 minutes, then transfer to a sheet tray lined with paper towels or a baking rack. Season with salt. To serve, squeeze some chipotle mayo on a tortilla. Top with a piece of fish, then garnish with the slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges and the salsa.

