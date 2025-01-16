Florida Man Built a ‘Spite’ House Just to Piss Off His Neighbors

The pettiness is unreal.

A Florida man (it’s always a Florida man) built a towering 10-foot-wide, 19-foot-tall house just to piss off his neighbors—and someone was happy to purchase it.

John Atkins, a real estate developer who owned a small, awkwardly shaped lot in Jacksonville Beach, refused to sell it, though neighbors continuously requested he do so. Instead, he built a 19-foot-tall, 10-foot-wide house “out of spite.”

Now, it’s throwing literal shade on them.

Not only that, but someone gladly bought the home, clearly seeing its appeal.

Mike Cavanagh, 51, was looking to downsize after his kids moved out, and after touring this odd home, he instantly knew that it was right for him.

“The home is 10 feet wide and 1,547 square feet, with two bedrooms and 2½ baths. Despite its narrow layout, the exterior has great curb appeal,” he said in a Business Insider essay. “Inside, it has a modern feel, with beautiful flooring and tile work throughout. The same day I toured the home, I made an offer. It was accepted, and we closed in just 30 days. I purchased it in early June for just over $600,000.”

Honestly, the home is pretty cute.

At first, neighbors thought Cavanagh would turn the property into an Airbnb, especially given its prime location.

“But I plan to continue living in the home,” he said in the Business Insider article. “It’s my only property, and my job is based in the area, for now at least.”

If he ever changes his mind or needs to move, he explained, he has options, from renting it out to selling it to another eager house-hunter.

A home built out of spite certainly has its perks.