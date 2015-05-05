Fonkynson’s “Wired” Video Is a Clever Spoof of 90s Sitcoms

Fonkynson is the alias of Valentin Huchon, a French native who has been living in Montreal for the past decade. “Wired” is the first single off his Horny EP, and a song he describes as “‘old school’ meets “new school” with sexy basslines on turbo ass drums.” For the accompanying video, Huchon decided to make a tongue-in-cheek homage to Canadian coming-of-age sitcoms. “We had the idea of a surreal world that lives into a kid’s head,” Huchon tells THUMP. “My music is about mid-90s electro with the production of today, so a 90s visual seemed to fit the idea.” The result is an opening sequence straight out of Degrassi, with a dash of Adult Swim’s Too Many Cooks thrown in for good measure.