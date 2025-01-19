Food Memories Are Making You Overeat

New research suggests that memory can impact the type of food—and how much of it—we eat, potentially setting the stage for more effective obesity treatments.

The Monell Chemical Senses Centerstudy found that there’s a connection between food memory and overeating—and it starts in the hippocampus.

“The hippocampus (HPC) has emerged as a critical player in the control of food intake, beyond its well-known role in memory,” the study reads. “While previous studies have primarily associated the HPC with food intake inhibition, recent research suggests a role in appetitive processes. Here we identified spatially distinct neuronal populations within the dorsal HPC (dHPC) that respond to either fats or sugars, potent natural reinforcers that contribute to obesity development.”

Basically, the hippocampus is known for helping us with learning and memory. But now, researchers have discovered there are neurons in the hippocampus that encode food-specific memories.

“What’s surprising is that we’ve pinpointed a specific population of neurons in the hippocampus that not only forms these food-related memories but also drives our eating behavior,” explained lead study author Dr. de Lartigue. “This connection could have significant implications for body weight and metabolic health.”

“While it’s no surprise that we remember pleasurable food experiences, it was long assumed that these memories had little to no impact on eating behavior,” Dr. de Lartigue continued, per Science Daily. “What’s most surprising is that inhibition of these neurons prevents weight gain, even in response to diets rich in fat and sugar.”

These findings offer promising data that could potentially help treat obesity.

“These neurons are critical for linking sensory cues to food intake,” Dr. de Lartigue added. “Their ability to influence both memory and metabolism makes them promising targets for treating obesity in today’s food-rich world.”