In this first instalment of Kabhi Sushi Kabhi Shalgam, Ankiet and Urooj teach us the basics, with the Foolproof Egg Sandwich.



Start with a basic fried egg. Heat oil in a frying pan or a cast iron skillet till almost smoking. Crack in the egg and let the egg crisp up around the corners. Once the whites around the yolk begin to look a bit set, use a spatula to lift the fried egg off the pan and onto a plate. Season to taste.

For the mayo, start by separating two egg yolks from the whites. In a bowl, add the egg yolks, 1 tsp of American or English mustard, salt, 1 tsp vinegar, 1/2 tsp sugar followed by 3/4 cup vegetable or any neutral oil. Blend well, adding the oil a little at a time, until all the oil has been incorporated into the mayo and it is thick and glossy. Taste for salt and add some pepper. Smear this mayo on two slices of bread and sandwich with the fried egg.