New Fortnite Admin Panel Code Released for Mastery Monday (September 14)

A new Fortnite Admin Panel code has been released for Mastery Monday on September 14. Players can redeem the latest Lobby Hack to receive two Extraction Accelerators while earning double Sprite XP and Sprite Dust throughout the event. Here is the new code, how to redeem it and when Mastery Monday starts in every region.

New Fortnite Admin Panel Code for September 14

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has released a new Fortnite admin panel code for Mastery Monday on September 14, 2026. The new Lobby Hack password gives players two free Extraction Accelerators for a limited time.

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The free gizmo is particularly useful as it can reduce the amount of time needed to extract Sprites during a match. This makes the new Lobby Hack reward particularly useful during Mastery Monday, as players can level their characters faster and extract them before being eliminated.

For your convenience, here are the latest Fortnite Lobby hack codes as of September 14, 2026:

Fortnite Lobby Hack Codes for September 14

Admin Panel Code Reward BeamMeUp 2 Extraction Accelerators NOCTURNEOP55N1 (Not Activated Yet) TBA – Tied to upcoming Cyberpunk Edgerunners Collab

Screenshot: Epic Games

It appears the new Fortnite Admin Panel codes will not have an expiration date. Still, players should redeem BeamMeUp as the Lobby Hack will help them out during Mastery Monday by making Sprite extractions sped up.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Mastery Monday Fortnite event starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on September 14. It will run for exactly 24 hours, giving players an entire day to earn double Sprite Dust and level up their characters twice as fast.

As a result, Mastery Monday ends at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on September 15. However, the event begins later in the evening across Europe and after midnight in New Zealand. Here is the complete Mastery Monday schedule for every major region:

Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End Times

Region Event Dates Start and End Time PT (West Coast US) September 14–15 6:00 AM–6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) September 14–15 9:00 AM–9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) September 14–15 10:00 AM–10:00 AM UK (BST) September 14–15 2:00 PM–2:00 PM Europe (CEST) September 14–15 3:00 PM–3:00 PM Japan (JST) September 14–15 10:00 PM–10:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 14–15 10:00 PM–10:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 14–15 11:00 PM–11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 15–16 1:00 AM–1:00 AM

How Does Mastery Monday Work in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mastery Monday is a weekly Fortnite event that makes collecting and leveling Sprites much easier. For 24 hours, all Sprites earn twice as much XP, allowing players to master their characters faster by opening Chests, surviving Storm circles and completing other activities around the Island.

Players also receive twice as much Sprite Dust during Mastery Monday. The additional currency can be spent on Loot Hacks, giving players more opportunities to improve their collection and unlock new Sprites.

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Rewards and Perks

Here is everything available during Mastery Monday on September 14:

Double Sprite XP

Double Sprite Dust

Faster Sprite mastery progression

More Sprite Dust for purchasing Loot Hacks

New BeamMeUp Admin Panel code

Two free Extraction Accelerators

Mastering Sprites is particularly important because Epic Games is adding a new Sprite Back Bling in the v42.20 update on September 17. Sprites that players master now will be available to use with the new cosmetic when it launches.

The double-XP bonus makes September 14 one of the best opportunities to finish leveling any characters still missing from your mastered collection. For more free admin panel rewards, you can also check out our full list of all Fortnite Lobby Hack codes that currently work in the game.