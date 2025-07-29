Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Skins Leaked by Dataminers

Many Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 skins have been leaked online following the latest update to the online shooter. The new cosmetics have also confirmed that many of the Fortnite Season 4 leaks were real all along.

Epic Games Confirms Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Leaks Were Real

Screenshot: X @HYPEX, Epic Games

Fortnite’s final update in July is now live, making much-needed changes to Blitz and Reload. Dataminers have uncovered that the server refresh added Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 skins to the shop’s backend as well.

Videos by VICE

Besides getting an early look at the game’s future cosmetics, it also confirmed that major leaks about Season 4 were accurate after all.

Back in June, prominent Epic Games leakers claimed that Chapter 6 Season 4 would be “bug invasion” themed. The handful of new Fortnite skins that were leaked today appear to confirm this, as many of them are insect-inspired. For example, there is a new character named “Polly” who wears a cute bee-inspired sweater. The new outfit even has a honeycomb-shaped pendant that sits around her leg.

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @HypeX

It wasn’t just a few Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 skins that leaked either. While it’s common for cosmetics to get uploaded to the game’s servers before they get released, we don’t normally get this many outfits leaked online in advance.

With what was posted by dataminers today, we have a pretty good idea of the bulk of new skins that will be available when Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 launches.

All Fortnite Season 4 Skins Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games

In a July 29 video posted on X, prolific Fortnite leaker HypeX revealed the thirteen Chapter 6 Season 4 skins that had been leaked early. As I mentioned above, many of them are insect-inspired or based around Season 4’s bug-invasion theme. For your convenience, here is a list of every Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 skin that we know about so far.

Explorer Luna

Greta Grim

Bernie

Molten Metal Mouth

Agent Weaver

Agent Webb

Coastal Machinist

Heartseeker Aphrodite

Kingsley

Polly

Signalbreaker

Umbra Nyte

Tidewalker Trace

Interestingly, it appears Epic Games is going to be launching summer-themed Fortnite style skins for select characters. For example, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2’s Aphrodite is getting a new sleek beach-wear skin called “Heartseeker.” Similarly, Season 3’s Machinist character will have a swimsuit-inspired Fortnite Style released next season as well.

Screenshot: Epic Games

It’s hard to say how many of these new Chapter 6 Fortnite skins will be in the game’s battle pass or available for purchase in the battle royale’s shop. Based on previous updates, however, most of them should debut in-game when Season 4 launches on Thursday, August 7, 2025.