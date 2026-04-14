Is Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Delayed Again?

A new rumor has spread online that that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 might be delayed. But is it true? Here is what you need to know about when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is currently scheduled to end.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Is Not delayed according to Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

“C7S3 is not being delayed. We regularly change end dates for quests internally for dev and testing. please don’t take them as indicators of when content will end or become available, we’ll tell you if things change.”

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Screenshot: X @FortniteStatus

Original Article:

Back in February, many players were frustrated when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 was . This made Chapter 7 one of the longest-running seasons in the game’s history. However, according to a new report from popular dataminers, the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 in June might also face a similar delay.

Rumors of the delay first kicked off after dataminers NotPaloLeaks and LooloWrld discovered that the current Fortnite Showdown competitive challenges end dates had recently been extended to June 20. This of course sparked panic as, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 was supposed to end on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Screenshot: X @NotPaloLeaks

However, Epic Games has since responded to the rumor and confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is not delayed. According to a statement from the publisher, it was just an internal test.

Is the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Delay Confirmed?

Screenshot: Epic Games

No, at the time of writing, Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 release date has NOT been delayed. While some competitive challenges for Fortnite Showdown had new dates added, they were just tests being done by Epic Games.

Screenshot: Epic Games

While Fortnite dataminers are credible, I would still take this latest rumor with a major grain of salt. The extended Competitive Challenge dates are real, but it might also be an error or a mistake.

Or it could just be an extension to Fortnite Ranked mode only, as mentioned earlier. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the Fortnite Showdown end date has been extended. At this point this is just speculation.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 End?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is currently scheduled to end on June 5, 2026. At least, that is the date that was originally listed in the game’s files. It’s currently unknown if Fortnite Showdown will still conclude on that date.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Act II will still launch on Thursday, April 16, 2026. The major seasonal update is called Fortnite Showdown “The Elites” and it will continue the ongoing rivalry between Team Ice King and Team Foundation. However, this time, the rivalry will feature a challenge between Jules and Dasha.