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Cheat Code Monday Fortnite – Mastery Monday Schedule for August 31

Fortnite Cheat Code Monday returns August 31 with double Sprite XP, double Dust and boosted Cheat Code spawns. Here is the full schedule.

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Fortnite Cheat Code Monday is happening today with several bonuses for collecting and upgrading Sprites. Although the event was previously called Mastery Monday, Epic Games has officially changed its name for Chapter 7 Season 4. Here is when Cheat Code Monday starts on August 31, when it ends and every perk available during the event.

What Time Does Cheat Code Monday Start in Fortnite?

Fortnite Cheat Code Monday August 31
Screenshot Epic Games

The Cheat Code Monday Fortnite event starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on August 31. It will run for exactly 24 hours, giving players an entire day to earn double Sprite Dust and level up their characters twice as fast.

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As a result, Cheat Code Monday ends at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on September 1. However, the Mastery Monday event begins later in the evening across Europe and after midnight in New Zealand.

Here is the complete Cheat Code Monday schedule for every major region:

Fortnite Cheat Code Monday Start and End Times

RegionEvent DatesStart and End Time
PT (West Coast US)August 31-September 16:00 AM-6:00 AM
ET (East Coast US)August 31-September 19:00 AM-9:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)August 31-September 110:00 AM-10:00 AM
UK (BST)August 31-September 12:00 PM-2:00 PM
Europe (CEST)August 31-September 13:00 PM-3:00 PM
Japan (JST)August 31-September 110:00 PM-10:00 PM
South Korea (KST)August 31-September 110:00 PM-10:00 PM
Australia (AEST)August 31-September 111:00 PM-11:00 PM
New Zealand (NZST)September 1-21:00 AM-1:00 AM

How Does Cheat Code Monday Work in Fortnite?

Cheat Code Monday Fortnite Rewards
Screenshot: Epic Games

Cheat Code Monday is a weekly Fortnite event that makes collecting, leveling and resummoning Sprites much easier. For 24 hours, all Sprites earn twice as much XP, allowing players to master their characters faster by opening chests, surviving Storm circles and completing other activities around the Island.

Players also receive twice as much Sprite Dust, which can be spent to resummon previously collected characters. Cheat Codes will also appear more frequently across the map and can provide boosted Sprite spawns when activated.

Unlike some previous Sprite events, Cheat Code Monday does not boost the spawn rate of one specific Sprite or variant. All 36 Sprites currently available in the game are featured in the same pool.

All Fortnite Cheat Code Monday Rewards and Perks

Here is everything available during Cheat Code Monday on August 31:

  • Double Sprite XP
  • Double Sprite Dust
  • More Cheat Code spawns in the Overworld
  • Boosted Sprite spawns through Cheat Codes
  • All 36 currently available Sprites featured

Note: Epic Games has not released a new Lobby Hack code for this week’s event. The Gold Jonesy code was part of the previous Cheat Code Monday and is not a new reward for August 31.

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites
Screenshot: Epic Games

All 36 Sprites currently available in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 can be found during Cheat Code Monday. This includes Base, Cheat Master and Gold variants of characters such as Sonic, Tails, Shadow, Klombo, Jonesy, Killswitch, Storm Scout and several others.

However, none of these variants has an individually boosted drop rate. Activating Cheat Codes can increase Sprite spawns, but every eligible character remains part of the same overall pool. This means you will still need some luck if you are searching for a particular Gold or Cheat Master Sprite. You can view the complete collection using our complete Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites list.

Is Cheat Code Monday the New Mastery Monday?

Yes, Cheat Code Monday is the new version of Mastery Monday in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. The updated event keeps the main bonuses from Mastery Monday, including double Sprite XP and twice as much Sprite Dust.

The biggest change is its connection to the Fortnite Override theme. Cheat Codes now appear more frequently throughout the Island and can trigger additional Sprite spawns. Despite the official name change, players searching for the Mastery Monday schedule are referring to the same weekly event.

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