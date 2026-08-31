Cheat Code Monday Fortnite – Mastery Monday Schedule for August 31

Fortnite Cheat Code Monday is happening today with several bonuses for collecting and upgrading Sprites. Although the event was previously called Mastery Monday, Epic Games has officially changed its name for Chapter 7 Season 4. Here is when Cheat Code Monday starts on August 31, when it ends and every perk available during the event.

What Time Does Cheat Code Monday Start in Fortnite?

Screenshot Epic Games

The Cheat Code Monday Fortnite event starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on August 31. It will run for exactly 24 hours, giving players an entire day to earn double Sprite Dust and level up their characters twice as fast.

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As a result, Cheat Code Monday ends at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on September 1. However, the Mastery Monday event begins later in the evening across Europe and after midnight in New Zealand.

Here is the complete Cheat Code Monday schedule for every major region:

Fortnite Cheat Code Monday Start and End Times

Region Event Dates Start and End Time PT (West Coast US) August 31-September 1 6:00 AM-6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) August 31-September 1 9:00 AM-9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) August 31-September 1 10:00 AM-10:00 AM UK (BST) August 31-September 1 2:00 PM-2:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 31-September 1 3:00 PM-3:00 PM Japan (JST) August 31-September 1 10:00 PM-10:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 31-September 1 10:00 PM-10:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 31-September 1 11:00 PM-11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 1-2 1:00 AM-1:00 AM

How Does Cheat Code Monday Work in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Cheat Code Monday is a weekly Fortnite event that makes collecting, leveling and resummoning Sprites much easier. For 24 hours, all Sprites earn twice as much XP, allowing players to master their characters faster by opening chests, surviving Storm circles and completing other activities around the Island.

Players also receive twice as much Sprite Dust, which can be spent to resummon previously collected characters. Cheat Codes will also appear more frequently across the map and can provide boosted Sprite spawns when activated.

Unlike some previous Sprite events, Cheat Code Monday does not boost the spawn rate of one specific Sprite or variant. All 36 Sprites currently available in the game are featured in the same pool.

All Fortnite Cheat Code Monday Rewards and Perks

Here is everything available during Cheat Code Monday on August 31:

Double Sprite XP

Double Sprite Dust

More Cheat Code spawns in the Overworld

Boosted Sprite spawns through Cheat Codes

All 36 currently available Sprites featured

Note: Epic Games has not released a new Lobby Hack code for this week’s event. The Gold Jonesy code was part of the previous Cheat Code Monday and is not a new reward for August 31.

Which Sprites Are Featured During Cheat Code Monday?

Screenshot: Epic Games

All 36 Sprites currently available in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 can be found during Cheat Code Monday. This includes Base, Cheat Master and Gold variants of characters such as Sonic, Tails, Shadow, Klombo, Jonesy, Killswitch, Storm Scout and several others.

However, none of these variants has an individually boosted drop rate. Activating Cheat Codes can increase Sprite spawns, but every eligible character remains part of the same overall pool. This means you will still need some luck if you are searching for a particular Gold or Cheat Master Sprite. You can view the complete collection using our complete Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites list.

Is Cheat Code Monday the New Mastery Monday?

Yes, Cheat Code Monday is the new version of Mastery Monday in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. The updated event keeps the main bonuses from Mastery Monday, including double Sprite XP and twice as much Sprite Dust.

The biggest change is its connection to the Fortnite Override theme. Cheat Codes now appear more frequently throughout the Island and can trigger additional Sprite spawns. Despite the official name change, players searching for the Mastery Monday schedule are referring to the same weekly event.