‘Fortnite’ Chun Li Skin Will Reportedly Return, and Thirsty ‘Street Fighter’ Fans Are Overjoyed

The Fortnite community is in a frenzy after the reveal that Street Fighter skins may possibly be returning to the battle royale. The Capcom collaboration has been missing from the game’s shop for nearly three years. Let’s be real, though, it’s mostly thirsty players wanting Chun Li.

‘Street Fighter’ Skins Are Finally Coming Back, Apparently

Screenshot: Twitter @HypeX

Epic Games players were in for a big surprise when dataminers discovered that the rare Fortnite Chun Li skin would reportedly be returning. In a May 29 tweet, insider HypeX revealed the news: “All Street Fighter x Fortnite Skins Returns Soon.” This is huge news for the Battle Royale’s community, as Street Fighter skins have been unavailable in Fortnite for 1,031 days. As a result, they have actually become one of the game’s rarest skins.

Videos by VICE

If you are wondering why this is such a big deal, it’s pretty simple: Chun Li. The Capcom mascot has become a lady of legend in Fortnite, as many have deemed her one of the “best” skins in the game. More specifically, people like to use her character with some of the game’s more risqué dance emotes. You know, for… um, reasons. So, as you can imagine, this has many players feeling left out after the iconic skin’s disappearance for nearly three years.

Screenshot: Twitter

Excited players took to social media to react to the Fortnite x Street Fighter announcement. “Chun Li Finally,” one user exclaimed. Another player wrote, “FINALLY. I CAN REST.” Others were just happy that the Street Fighter heroine would soon be flooding the Battle Royale. “Chun Li now gonna be eve where. I love it,” a commenter tweeted. However, most of the replies were just users spamming GIFs of Chun Li using emotes in the Battle Royale.

When Will ‘Fortnite’ Chun Li Skin Return to the Shop?

Screenshot: Epic Games

While the Chun Li Fortnite skin has been confirmed by dataminers, it hasn’t actually been announced by Epic Games yet—which means we could be waiting either a week or even a month for the Street Fighter collaborations to drop. Typically, when store bundles are updated, their release is imminent. But that isn’t always true.

With the Fortnite Chun-Li and Cammy skins being so sought after, it was understandable that some fans were in disbelief. However, Epic Games insider Shiina reassured them on Twitter, stating: “nah bro trust me, they updated them all + Ferrari and the unreleased Administrator skin.” The dataminer then posted images of the Street Fighter shop bundles, which show Ryu and Chun-Li getting ready for sale soon.

Screenshot: Twitter @ShiinaBR

All this to say, there isn’t a release date yet. However, with Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 launching on June 7, we could see Chun Li returning around that time. Although, there is still a possibility that Epic Games just doesn’t release her. We all remember what happened with the God of War Kratos skin. Either way, if you desperately want Chun Li for your emotes, you should probably start saving your V-Bucks now, just in case.