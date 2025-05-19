‘Fortnite’ Console Players Can Finally Compete Against PC Users With New Switch 2 Feature

Fortnite dataminers have uncovered a new Switch 2 feature that could finally help close the gap between console and PC players. The new controller mode will allow users to quickly aim and snap to enemies while playing the popular battle royale on the handheld device.

‘Fortnite’ Switch 2 Will Support Joy-Con Mouse Mode

When the Nintendo Switch 2 was first unveiled in early April, one of the more intriguing features was the new Joy-Con Mouse Mode. Players can detach the console’s controller, turn it on its side, and use it on a surface like a PC mouse. However, according to prolific Fortnite dataminer iFireMonkey, the Switch 2 version of the game will support this mouse mode.

“The mouse feature on the Switch 2 Joy Cons will be supported in Fortnite,” the leaker revealed on Twitter. Amusingly, the dataminer also clarified that the new mouse mode is currently disabled in Fortnite’s Save the World mode. If I’m being honest, I didn’t even realize STW was still a thing. But, yeah, apparently it is—and it currently doesn’t support the new controller feature.

Fans were immediately ready for the new feature. One user wrote, “Actually insane how the Switch is going from one of the worst ways to play Fortnite to (probably) one of the best.” Another exclaimed, “Switch having a comp advantage over normal controller now, lmao.” One user even jokingly tweeted, “Uh oh, there will be a lot of crying kids when they lose against Nintendo Switch 2 players.”

how Switch 2 Mouse Mode Could Seriously Change the game

Okay, you may be reading that header and rolling your eyes—and I totally get it. I was skeptical about the Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse mode as well. However, word on the street is that the feature is legitimately good. When the press had hands-on time with the Switch 2 in May, one of the main takeaways from journalists was the responsive mouse controls.

What has me intrigued, specifically, are the previews of Metroid Prime 4. According to those who played it, they didn’t want to go back to the controller after using the mouse mode. And considering it’s a high-action first-person shooter with quick aiming, that’s pretty impressive! So, you get the picture—the new mouse feature is extremely promising.

Assuming it works as well as it’s rumored, we could see Fortnite console players finally on equal footing with PC. Or, the more likely scenario, both PC and Switch 2 players will now unify to gang up on console players. Either way, Switch 2 might turn its Fortnite player base into a real menace with the new Joy-Con feature. All that said, it’s unclear if the mouse mode will be available on day one. Fortnite will launch with the Switch 2 on June 5, 2025.