To complete the latest Fortnite Battle Pass, you will need to know how to level up quickly. However, there are many XP methods in the battle royale, with some being much better than others. Here is the fastest way to level up in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, and how to gain XP as efficiently as possible.

Best Way to Get XP in Fortnite

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Before you panic, no, Epic Games did not technically nerf XP in the latest Fortnite Showdown season. If you feel that your Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass is going up slowly, that is actually on purpose. At the start of every new season, Epic slows down the rates of experience points.

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The reason for this is so that players don’t unlock the entire battle pass and bonus content in a single week. XP rates are gradually raised up as the season goes on. However, some players may want to complete their battle pass as soon as possible so they can get access to those sweet Bonus Rewards skins.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Hey, I totally get it. I desperately want to unlock those Elite Jules cosmetic styles so I can actually use them while playing this season. From the best XP maps to completing season-specific quests, here is the best way to get experience points in Fortnite.

Best Daily XP Method Right Now (Rivalry System)

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One of the neatest features in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is the new Rivalry system. As you probably know by now, battle royale matches now have rivalry screens throughout the map. If you interact with them, you can enter into a duel with another player in your match. Defeating them gives you Rivalry Coins. However, did you know that you can actually get bonus XP from this system?

As long as you’ve reached Rivalry Rank 10, you can go up to any Rivalry Screen and purchase a “daily XP” bonus. This will net you an extra 5,000 XP every 24 hours. While not a lot, you should also be pairing this with completing your “Daily Quests” which can get you another 10 to 15k XP. Essentially, you should be doing both of these tasks every day passively while playing.

Chaos Cubes XP Farm (Huge One-Time Boost)

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Another unique XP method this season is the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Chaos Cubes questline. Throughout the map, there are 40 Chaos Cubes, which each give you 4,000 XP when picked up. However, where it gets interesting is you actually get an additional 20,000 XP for completing each section of the map that has these story items.

Doing the quick math, you can get 320,000 XP from the Chaos Cubes in Fortnite. That is a pretty massive jump in your levels if you are just starting out the battle pass. Plus, this is something you can complete just by naturally playing matches anyway, so it’s not a method you have to really go out of your way to engage with.

Best Fortnite XP Maps (AFK and Creative XP Farming)

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Over the years, you have likely seen videos of Fortnite XP maps that can earn you millions of levels in seconds. Most of these are not real or are greatly exaggerated. However, there are actually Fortnite Creative maps that solely exist to grind your XP quickly, and it’s honestly the best method after you’ve exhausted all of the other options listed above.

An example of a map I recently used allowed my character to gain 30,000 XP every 5 minutes or so. So I was able to get about 360,000 XP per hour. Better yet, I was able to briefly leave my console AFK for periods of time while your levels go up. Although the servers will kick you if you are inactive for too long. So it does require you moving your controller every 5 minutes or so.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

It should be pointed out that it’s speculated that Fortnite Creative experiences cap out at around 40 levels. Meaning, you will only be able to get a certain amount of experience points before it will no longer work. We haven’t been able to confirm this though,

Best Fortnite XP Map Codes Right Now

1743-6794-6591 (Best AFK XP Method)

(Best AFK XP Method) 2679-7442-3940 (Best Bulk XP Method but you have to do some extra steps)

(Best Bulk XP Method but you have to do some extra steps) 8584-8379-5621

How to Use XP Map Codes in Fortnite

Step 1: Boot up Fortnite and go to the “Play” Lobby tab.

Boot up Fortnite and go to the “Play” Lobby tab. Step 2: Scroll down until you see the “Search Discover” window.

Scroll down until you see the “Search Discover” window. Step 3: Enter one of the XP Fortnite Map codes above.

Don’t Skip Daily and Weekly Quests (Easy XP)

Screenshot: Epic Games

This might sound obvious, but another great way to earn XP is through the weekly and daily quests. The latter in particular, since they refresh every 24 hours. You can even roughly net 75K XP if you complete enough Daily Quests to hit your Global Daily Bonus Goals.

Weekly quests also often give out a lot of experience points, as they tend to be much larger objectives. Finally, make sure to jump to different Fortnite experiences as well. For example, if you switch to Fortnite Reload or Fortnite Blitz, you actually get a whole set of new Daily and Weekly Quests you can complete.