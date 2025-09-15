Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters Collab Happening ‘Very Soon’, According to Leak

A Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters collaboration has been leaked early online by dataminers. According to a new leak, the upcoming crossover is actually going to happen “very soon” in Chapter 6 Season 4.

KPop Demon Hunters x Fortnite Collaboration Leaked

Screenshot: Netflix, Epic Games

The popular Netflix movie KPop Demon Hunters is apparently coming to Fortnite soon. In a September 15 post on X, infamous dataminers Loolo_WRLD and SpushFNBR leaked the crossover early.

While the confirmation of the collaboration is surprising in its own right, the leakers also claim that the KPop Demon Hunters event could be announced within a week.

“INSIDER: KPOP DEMON HUNTERS X FORTNITE! The collaboration is coming THIS SEASON, expect more info in the upcoming week/weeks.”

Although it should be pointed out that he also said “weeks,” so it could be at the end of September or at the start of October.

If true, this is one of the quickest turnarounds Epic Games has had for a popular crossover. Since its debut on Netflix in August 2025, the film has continued to be a worldwide phenomenon.

Screenshot: X @Loolo_WRLD

Currently, we don’t know if the collaboration will involve HUNTR/X skins, or if it will just be emotes or Jam Tracks. The KPop Demon Hunters film has become so popular that its song “Golden” actually hit #1 on the Billboard charts. With that in mind, it’s possible the crossover only features music. On a personal note, I hope this isn’t the case! I would absolutely kill for Fortnite skins of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey.

Screenshot: Netflix, Epic Games

As mentioned above, dataminer Loolo_WRLD has confirmed that the KPop Demon Hunters collaboration is coming “this season.” Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 technically ends on Saturday, November 1, 2025. That means the Netflix crossover could be released anytime in the next 46 days.

However, the leak also said it could be announced within a “week.” Typically, crossovers are added to Fortnite pretty quickly after being officially revealed by Epic Games.

Based on pure speculation, the Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters collaboration could release anytime between September 26, 2025, and early October. What makes me think the crossover could come sooner rather than later is that we have the upcoming Fortnitemares event starting on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Screenshot: Netflix

Interestingly, the Gorillaz Fortnite Music Festival season is also ending early on October 10. So maybe HUNTR/X will be the next Fortnite Music Festival artist?

Interestingly, a collaboration between KPop Demon Hunters and Fortnite was actually rumored back in July. So it seems the initial leaks were real all along, and Netflix and Epic Games have had some time to work on this much-anticipated collaboration.