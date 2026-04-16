Fortnite Showdown Act II Rewards Revealed – All New Weapons in v40.20

Fortnite Showdown Act II is now live and has added new rivalry milestone rewards to the battle royale. Here are the weapons and items that can be unlocked for Team Foundation or Team Ice King in the Fortnite v40.20 update.

Fortnite Showdown Act II Rewards – All Milestones & Unlocks in v40.20

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Showdown Act II has just launched worldwide, which means we have a new set of rivalry rewards that can be unlocked. Whether you are Team Ice King or Team Foundation, there are now a handful of new weapons and items that can be earned by reaching Showdown milestones.

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Some of the standout Fortnite Showdown rewards in the v40.20 update include the Infinity Blade and the powerful new Cube Rifle. For your convenience, here is the full list of new Fortnite Showdown rewards and what they do:

Team Foundation Milestone Rewards (Act II: The Elites)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Super Shredder Shotgun

Save the World Base Expansion

Cube Rifle • 30 Ammo Clip, Medium Ammo, Full Auto • Epic (45 dmg), Legendary (48), Mythic (50), Exotic (48) • Can also fire Cube Projectiles (costs 5 ammo per cube, 1s cooldown) • Cubes stick to surfaces & last 7 seconds • Shoot cubes with primary fire to detonate them • Manual detonation: 120 player dmg, 600 radius • Auto detonation: 60 player dmg, 300 radius (half) • Explosions launch players with fall damage immunity • Exotic “Hoprock Cube Rifle” gives permanent low gravity (0.33x) & fall damage immunity while held • Custom HUD highlights cubes when you aim at them

Seven Base Vortex Beacon

Team Ice King Milestone Rewards (Act II: The Elites)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Hammer Revolver • Automatic, Heavy Ammo, 2.25 Fire Rate • UC (57 dmg), Rare (60), Epic (63), Mythic (69) • 2.0x Headshot – up to 138 to the head (Mythic) • Each shot creates a visual muzzle shockwave blast

IO Recon Scanner

Reforged Infinity Blade

Slipstream In Ice Biomes

All New Weapons in Fortnite v40.20 – Showdown Act II Loot Pool Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Update v40.20 has also added several new weapons to the game’s loot pool as well. Specifically, players will be able to grab some powerful new exotics at rivalry machines during the Fortnite Showdown Act II campaign.

Here is a full list of the new weapons added in Fortnite Showdown Act II: The Elites:

The Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle (Exotic)

(Exotic) Eradicator Marksman

Wrecker Revolver (Exotic)

(Exotic) Shadow Tracker

Fortnite Showdown Act II Exotics – How to Get New Rivalry Weapons

As mentioned above, the new weapons can be purchased at Rivalry Machines with coins you earn by completing duel challenges with other players. Simply go up to any of the rivalry consoles in battle royale mode, and challenge another user. The players will then get marked on your map, and you will have a timer to eliminate them.

If you successfully win the rivalry before the time runs out, you will get coins. This currency can then be used to purchase the new exotics at any Rivalry Machine. At the time of writing, it’s not currently known how much these weapons cost. The price could also be reduced as the season goes on, which is what happened in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2.