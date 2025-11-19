Fortnite Stranger Things Leaked: New Skins & Release Date Finally Confirmed

Dataminers have revealed that a new Fortnite Stranger Things collaboration will be coming to the battle royale soon. Here is every skin that has been leaked so far, as well as the release date for the new Netflix crossover.

Screenshot: Epic Games, Netflix

Although a third Stranger Things Fortnite collaboration has been rumored for months now, up to this point we didn’t have many details about it. However, on November 19 dataminers revealed that the new crossover will take place at the end of this month to celebrate the release of Stranger Things Season 5 on Netflix.

According to the leak, the Fortnite Stranger Things release date is set for Friday, November 21, 2025. Interestingly, there were rumors previously that it would launch on the 24th. Based on recent posts by HypeX and SpushFNBR, it appears that the Netflix collaboration is going to be added to the Epic Games battle royale a few days early.

Screenshot: X @HypeX

The new Fortnite Stranger Things collaboration will largely center around the series’ villain Vecna. Players will be able to get a skin of the antagonist, as well as an emote based on a scene from the show. There is also going to be a special Blitz Mode themed around the Netflix series. However, the crossover will also be adding four more Stranger Things characters as skins in the battle royale, which we’ll detail below.

All Fortnite Stranger Things Skins Leaked

Screenshot: Netflix, Epic Games

As we mentioned above, the first major skin in the November Stranger Things Fortnite crossover is Vecna. But more importantly, fans will finally be able to play as the main cast of kids from the hit Netflix show. Yes, that means Mike Wheeler and his Dungeons and Dragons group will finally be playable in Fortnite.

Full List of Leaked Stranger Things Fortnite Skins:

Vecna

Mike

Will

Lucas

Dustin

Screenshot: X @SpushFNBR

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if Mike and his friends will get additional cosmetic items. However, dataminers have revealed that Vecna will specifically get a Lego set, Back Bling, Pickaxe and Emote with prop effects. The new Vecna emote will specifically center around his creepy Clock that he uses to attack victims in the show.

Apparently, the clock will actually spawn in behind your character and have special effects. As far as Vecna’s pickaxe goes, it will reportedly be tied to the Upside Down world. And yes, this also sadly means that we won’t be getting a Nancy or Steve skin. Well, at least in the initial wave. We can always keep our fingers crossed that Steve Harrington becomes a bonus skin added later on.