Fortnite Tung Tung Sahur Collab Leaked – Is the Viral Brainrot Crossover Actually Real?

A Fortnite Tung Tung Sahur collaboration has reportedly been leaked online. If true, the Italian Brainrot mascot could get a skin in the Epic Games battle royale. However, is the rumored crossover actually real?

Tung Tung Sahur Fortnite Skin Reportedly “Leaked”

If you are doing a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you. However, according to popular Fortnite insiders Blortzen and HypeX, the crossover is reportedly real and in the works. The bizarre collab was first revealed in a February 24 post on X.

“RUMOR: TUNG TUNG TUNG TUNG SAHUR IS COMING TO THE GAME,” Blortzen revealed on the social media platform. Other popular Fortnite dataminers such as HypeX and ShiinaBR then reposted and reported on the leak as well.

However, it’s important to point out that Blortzen said “rumored” and didn’t provide any additional sources. Still, with how accurate Fortnite leaks from dataminers usually are, the Tung Tung Sahur Fortnite collab certainly has some legs behind it. However, it begs the question: does the AI-generated Brainrot mascot even have a copyright owner?

Who Owns Tung Tung Sahur Copyright?

One of the more fascinating aspects of the viral Italian Brainrot meme trend is that most of the characters are completely AI-generated. In the US, at least, artwork that is completely rendered by AI usually cannot be copyrighted in most cases. However, if an individual writes a prompt and gives detailed instructions to an AI program on how to create it, then they might be able to claim ownership over the art.

However, information about Tung Tung Sahur is a bit murky. The character was reportedly created by an artist named Noxaasht. The creator first debuted the mascot in a February 2025 TikTok video. Noxaasht has since then licensed Tung Tung Sahur through Mementum Labs, which represents him. So yeah, it’s a bit of a complicated situation compared to your average IP.

I’m not a copyright or AI expert by any means. But it does appear that it’s possible for Fortnite to make a Tung Tung Sahur cosmetic if they worked it out with the right parties. This is by no means proof that the rumored crossover is confirmed. But it at least gives somewhat of an answer to Fortnite players wondering if an AI-generated Brainrot character could actually collab with another game.

No, there currently is no Tung Tung Sahur Fortnite release date. In terms of leaks, this one has very little information surrounding it. We don’t even know if the supposed Tung Tung Sahur Fortnite cosmetic will be a skin, a sidekick, or just a random item. Assuming it’s actually true, that is.

Fortnite insider Blortzen simply said that it was “rumored” to be in the works and that it could be “coming soon.” But outside of that, there is very little information about it. While most Fortnite leaks are accurate, I would personally take this one with a grain of salt. Or at the very least, wait until more details emerge.